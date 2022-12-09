ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

City of Dallas Issues Request For Proposals to Turn a Dated Hotel Into Housing For Homeless

When it comes to housing the homeless, Dallas County and the City of Dallas are putting their money where their mouths are and bringing more housing units to the area. Officials have issued a request for proposals on the remodel of a former extended-stay hotel. The project, which uses bond funds and federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, is slated to become affordable housing and permanent supportive housing (PSH) for those experiencing chronic homelessness. The property is located within Dallas City Council District 8 and borders Interstate 20 near South Westmoreland.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Three-year Dallas North Tollway widening project closes ramps in Frisco for 12-18 months

The two closed ramps in north Frisco are expected to reopen in 12-18 months. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A three-year project to widen the Dallas North Tollway continues in Frisco with lane realignments and ramp closures that will affect drivers in the upcoming months. Traffic over the Fields Parkway bridge is routed through readjusted lanes over the southbound side of the bridge with two lanes of traffic in each direction.
Local Profile

Where To Get Holiday Meals In Plano

Tired of all the cooking and cleanup for the holidays? Don’t worry, Plano has a wide variety of restaurants open for dine-in and pick-up on Christmas day. Make sure to get reservations now before the tables are full. Bread Winners Cafe. 4021 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093 | breadwinnerscafe.com.
CW33

Dallas-Fort Worth seeing inflation rising the most among cities in the U.S.: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is a topic being brought up more and more, especially during the holiday season as hosting family get-togethers seems to be getting more expensive. Some cities in the United States aren’t feeling the same hit on their wallets as inflation affects everyone differently. A report from Wallet Hub looked at the cities that are seeing inflation rising the most and one of the biggest cities in Texas was ranked in the top 10.
Local Profile

Frisco And Plano Ranked In The Top 10 Happiest Cities In The U.S.

Frisco and Plano have both ranked in the Top 10 happiest places to live in the United States, according to a new study from SmartAsset Advisors. To uncover the happiest places in America, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The study measured 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. This included statistics like the average commute time, violent crime rates and the percent of adults with health insurance.
Local Profile

Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023

The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
Larry Lease

Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term Rentals

Dallas inching closer to eliminating short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods.Photo byFiltergrade/UnsplashonUnsplash. The City Plan Commission has recommended that Dallas prevent short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. The 9-4 vote will affect over 2,000 residences. Dallas News reports that no current legislation outright allows these short-term rentals, it just doesn't outlaw them.
falconquill.org

Fort Worth is Kraving K-Town

If you are looking for a place to eat a fun and different corn dog, then K-Town Hot Dogs is the place for you. Right around the corner, in the Hulen Mall, there are two other Korean corn dog restaurants: Two Hands Corn Dogs and Yummy Corn Cup & Wassup Dog. The three stores seem to be located closely near each other and they also seem to sell the same food.
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Garland

Are you finding for a complete list of hospital in the Garland zone? You’ll get on this blog a details complete list of the pretty hospital in the Garland zone. You will get a Web information, details address, average user reviews, Contact Number, and also a directional link from your home. This information has been picked from these hospital ‘, official websites.
