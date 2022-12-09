Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Tennessee audit: Agency failed to protect vulnerable kids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has repeatedly failed to thoroughly investigate sexual abuse allegations in the facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable children, according to a sweeping audit released Tuesday that outlines multiple deficiencies inside the Department of Children’s Services. The 164-page report comes as state...
KAAL-TV
SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist
SIOUX FALLS S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore, the group announced Tuesday. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020,...
KAAL-TV
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
KAAL-TV
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran who turned his life around with a bike shop died in a crash while delivering free bikes to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, his family said. Steven Pringle, 57, was killed in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Nov. 23, a...
KAAL-TV
Hospital bed availability decreases in region amid “tripledemic”
(ABC 6 News) – Ahead of the holidays, shocking new numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate that there have been more than 2,100 hospitalizations this season. Public health officials are on high alert amid the 900 influenza-like outbreaks in schools and 40 outbreaks in nursing homes. They...
KAAL-TV
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some...
KAAL-TV
Light snow, breeze closes out large storm system
It will be a drop in the bucket compared to what parts of the Dakotas, Wyoming and Nebraska will see. A few inches of snow wraps up our slow moving storm system Thursday and Friday. While the west sees widespread marks 12-24″… Locally, we’ll see just a couple inches each Thursday and Friday.
KAAL-TV
University of Minnesota study shows largest staffing shortages in nation
(ABC 6 News) – A new University of Minnesota study shows that in 2022, Minnesota saw a larger nursing home staffing shortage than any other state in the nation. The mission leader at Samaritan Bethany, Susan Knutson, tells ABC 6 News that if they were fully staffed they would have 440 employees.
KAAL-TV
Damp, drizzly turns snowy
The next three days carry Alert Day status as our complex winter storm system moves through. The worst of the conditions continues to be in the Dakotas, Nebraska and northern Minnesota. We won’t see that, but we’re also not getting away with out impact completely. Here’s the breakdown.
KAAL-TV
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes stops in Minnesota this week
(ABC 6 News) – A holiday tradition is back in Minnesota this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making stops in more than two-dozen towns across the state this year after a two-year hiatus. The Holiday Train with 14 brightly colored rail cars with hundreds of thousands of...
KAAL-TV
Gas prices continue to drop across the region
(ABC 6 News) – If there is one thing drivers are thankful for during the holiday season, it’s that drop in gas prices. With the exception of last year, gas prices are still at their highest since 2013. The good news is gas prices have dropped nearly 15...
KAAL-TV
Multiple ALERT DAYS: Messy winter storm to bring rain, snow, wind rest of the week
(ABC 6 News) – A very complex and powerful winter storm continues to spin across the region. A blizzard with 1-2 feet of snow is roaring across the Dakotas and Nebraska. The North Shore of Lake Superior will even see blizzard conditions, with up to 2 to 3 FEET of snow that way!
