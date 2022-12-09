Read full article on original website
Related
UAW says workers at Ohio battery plant vote to join union
Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union.
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
🎥 White House hosts party as Biden signs gay marriage bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed gay marriage legislation into law Tuesday before a crowd of thousands, a ceremony that reflected growing acceptance of same-sex unions. Click the video below to watch the performers and the signing ceremony. “This law and the love it defends strike a blow...
Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law
WASHINGTON (AP) — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles,...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Opinion | Trump Made a Huge Mistake by Announcing Early
He’s looking weaker and weaker by the day.
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
On The Money — Will Biden’s rail deal backfire?
Rail workers say their colleagues are preparing to leave after being disappointed by the contract forced through by Congress and signed by President Biden. We’ll also look at the battle for the child tax credit and the Trump Organization’s guilty verdict in a tax fraud case. But first, follow along here to see the live Georgia Senate…
CNBC
Rail union bosses warn of election consequences as Senate approves labor deal to prevent strike
Rail union presidents representing more than half of all rail workers tell CNBC there will be election consequences for politicians who don't support them now. The Senate approved legislation to prevent a rail strike on Thursday afternoon, but failed to find enough votes to pass a separate measure to add seven days of paid sick leave.
Rail strike bill: Both sides do it — wage relentless war against the working class, that is
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The congressional decision to prohibit railroad workers from going on strike and force them to accept a contract that meets few of their demands is part of the class war that has defined American politics for decades. The two ruling political parties differ only in rhetoric. They are bonded in their determination to reduce wages; dismantle social programs, which the Bill Clinton administration did with welfare; and thwart unions and prohibit strikes, the only tool workers have to pressure employers. This latest move against the railroad unions, where working conditions have descended into a special kind of hell with massive layoffs, the denial of even a single day of paid sick leave and punishing work schedules that include being forced to "always be on call," is one more blow to the working class and our anemic democracy.
Americans think minimum wage is too low - here's what they say is a "livable" wage
Senior working at McDonald'sPhoto byPhoto credit: Fortune/REUTERS/Edgar Su. Federal minimum wage has long been an issue that many have fought over. In 2009, it was increased to $7.25 an hour and hasn't moved since.
Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States
Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
Guild members vow to walk out if the publication does not agree to a ‘complete and fair’ contract
More than 1,000 members of the New York Times Guild signed a pledge Friday that they would “walk out” of the newspaper if it doesn’t agree to a contract including higher pay, pensions and health care funding. The union gave the Times until Dec. 8 to agree to a “complete and fair contract” for its…
Twitter torches Detroit board for removing Ben Carson's name from public high school: 'This is sickening''
Twitter users lambasted a Detroit school district's decision to rename a high school named after former HUS Secretary and retired neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson.
Tesla’s construction workers at Texas gigafactory allege labor violations
Construction workers who toiled on one of Tesla’s sprawling so-called gigafactories will file a complaint and a case referral with the federal Department of Labor on Tuesday detailing exploitative work conditions they say they experienced while building the plant. Whistleblowers came forward to allege serious labor and employment violations...
Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay
Wage theft is a rampant problem for car washes, as evidenced by a California car wash that cheated employees out of more than $800,000. The post Car Wash Cheated $800K From Workers With $7 an Hour Wage, Forced to Pay appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0