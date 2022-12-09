Read full article on original website
Terre Haute Children’s Museum hosts Winter Jubilee
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Children’s Museum hosted its Winter Jubilee. This is the first time that they have been able to host this since before the pandemic began. The event is a father-daughter type event that includes a dance, museum exhibit tours among other...
Danville AMC CLASSIC closed this week
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. took to Facebook to announce the AMC CLASSIC at Village Mall closed its doors on Monday. The decision wasn’t made locally; it came from corporate. Mayor Williams said on Facebook that staff was notified today, some of whom have...
Avian flu detected in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in...
Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver after mistakenly grabbing the wrong weapon during a lesson. The bullet grazed a South Vermillion High School senior.
False plates lead to drug charges for Sullivan man
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop landed a Sullivan man in custody and facing drug charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Monday evening at the intersection of Washington and State Streets, a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to have false license plates attached.
Officials weigh $3 billion investment into Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – $3 billion worth of investment could come to Sullivan County. Sullivan County Commissioners approved economic development agreements with five solar companies and one power plant that combines for over $3 billion worth of investment. Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said that these are exciting...
