OMAHA -- An Omaha development firm plans to build a five-story condominium building on a riverfront property that has long been vacant. Milestone Development plans to begin construction on the Riverplace condos perhaps as soon as April. The building will feature 17 upscale condos ranging from about 1,500 to 2,200 square feet and two to three bedrooms. Listings are expected to range from $650,000 to $925,000 per unit.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO