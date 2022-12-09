ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Sioux City Journal

Malcolm bests Class A field at state play production

Malcolm, which opted up to compete in Class A play production this season, ended Gretna’s streak of 11 consecutive state titles at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk on Friday. Malcolm claimed the Class A title for its performance of “Jumanji the Musical.” Gretna finished second,...
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

LeMars busts Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 71-22

LeMars controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-22 win against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Lemars High on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. LeMars moved in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 19-5 to begin the second quarter. The Bulldogs' offense steamrolled in front for...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Sioux City Journal

UNL begins demolition of Piper Hall; area will become new green space

Piper Hall, which opened as a women’s residence hall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, will start coming down this week. Preparations to demolish the south wing of the Neihardt Complex began this summer, with the project expected to continue through January. Brooke Hay, assistant vice president of...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

UNL ending most of its COVID-19 services as demand drops

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will end its free on-campus COVID-19 testing and no longer offer housing for students needing to isolate at the end of the semester, the university announced Monday. The task force responsible for managing UNL's pandemic response will also stop meeting, and UNL will stop updating its...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Two Lincoln Taco Bell employees arrested after fighting customer, police say

Two Taco Bell employees were arrested over the weekend after police allege they fought a 53-year-old man when he refused to leave the fast food restaurant Saturday night. The employees — 18-year-old Lucas Smith and 19-year-old Caleb Baumgartner, both of Lincoln — used an aluminum broom stick and a metal chair to strike the man, who declined to leave at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Riverplace condo building planned near Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

OMAHA -- An Omaha development firm plans to build a five-story condominium building on a riverfront property that has long been vacant. Milestone Development plans to begin construction on the Riverplace condos perhaps as soon as April. The building will feature 17 upscale condos ranging from about 1,500 to 2,200 square feet and two to three bedrooms. Listings are expected to range from $650,000 to $925,000 per unit.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

20-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh state prison

A 20-year-old inmate died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a 4-5-year sentence for accessory to first-degree assault and robbery from Douglas County. The cause of his death is unknown, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March...
TECUMSEH, NE

