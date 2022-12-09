Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Malcolm bests Class A field at state play production
Malcolm, which opted up to compete in Class A play production this season, ended Gretna’s streak of 11 consecutive state titles at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk on Friday. Malcolm claimed the Class A title for its performance of “Jumanji the Musical.” Gretna finished second,...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Sioux City East places 3rd, and Waterloo West, Cedar Falls and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln also compete in Class VIII Hip Hop at state
Sioux City East finished third in Class VIII Hip Hop, while Waterloo West, Cedar Falls and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln also competed on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. East scored 338.5 points in the division won by...
Sioux City Journal
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln passes stress test against Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37
Saddled up and ready to go, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln spurred past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a 11-4 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Lynx registered a 27-18 advantage at half over the Warriors. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: North Scott takes 3rd place, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Davenport North also compete in Class VII Jazz
North Scott earned a third-place finish and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Davenport North also competed in Class VII Jazz on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. North Scott received 361 points from the four judges to finish behind...
Sioux City Journal
LeMars busts Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 71-22
LeMars controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-22 win against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Lemars High on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. LeMars moved in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 19-5 to begin the second quarter. The Bulldogs' offense steamrolled in front for...
Sioux City Journal
UNL begins demolition of Piper Hall; area will become new green space
Piper Hall, which opened as a women’s residence hall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, will start coming down this week. Preparations to demolish the south wing of the Neihardt Complex began this summer, with the project expected to continue through January. Brooke Hay, assistant vice president of...
Sioux City Journal
UNL ending most of its COVID-19 services as demand drops
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will end its free on-campus COVID-19 testing and no longer offer housing for students needing to isolate at the end of the semester, the university announced Monday. The task force responsible for managing UNL's pandemic response will also stop meeting, and UNL will stop updating its...
Sioux City Journal
Two Lincoln Taco Bell employees arrested after fighting customer, police say
Two Taco Bell employees were arrested over the weekend after police allege they fought a 53-year-old man when he refused to leave the fast food restaurant Saturday night. The employees — 18-year-old Lucas Smith and 19-year-old Caleb Baumgartner, both of Lincoln — used an aluminum broom stick and a metal chair to strike the man, who declined to leave at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
Sioux City Journal
Riverplace condo building planned near Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge
OMAHA -- An Omaha development firm plans to build a five-story condominium building on a riverfront property that has long been vacant. Milestone Development plans to begin construction on the Riverplace condos perhaps as soon as April. The building will feature 17 upscale condos ranging from about 1,500 to 2,200 square feet and two to three bedrooms. Listings are expected to range from $650,000 to $925,000 per unit.
Sioux City Journal
20-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh state prison
A 20-year-old inmate died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a 4-5-year sentence for accessory to first-degree assault and robbery from Douglas County. The cause of his death is unknown, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March...
