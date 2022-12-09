Read full article on original website
WSLS
Governor Glenn Youngkin launches Task Force to address temporary detention order crisis
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking a step toward improving the timely placement and care of individuals under temporary detention orders. The Prompt Placement TDO Task Force, which Youngkin announced on Monday, will bring government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners together to address the TDO crisis.
WSLS
Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
First candidate for Virginia’s new 54th District files paperwork
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seat in Virginia’s House of Representatives is open after redistricting, and now one person is putting their name into the ring. Katrina Callsen says has filed paperwork to run for the new 54th District, which covers parts of Albemarle County and Charlottesville. “I decided...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces results of Virginia Agriculture & Forestry impact study
(WSET) — During the recent Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the results of an economic impact study from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Concluding in October, the research found that in 2021, the total economic impact of Virginia's...
WSET
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
Traveling Church Youth Group Leader In Virginia Convicted Of Grooming, Abusing Minors: Feds
A federal judge has convicted a traveling church youth group leader in Virginia of grooming and soliciting minors in his care, authorities announced.Charles Willoughby III, 39, of Norwalk, a group leader at the New Life Worship Center, will face up to 30 years after being convicted at trial on char…
NBC 29 News
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
We Are Not Called to Tolerate Sin
Two weeks ago, at an event for my son and his football team members, I met one of the boys’ grandmothers. At the beginning, we started our friendly conversation about school, life, each other’s backgrounds, and my beloved State of Virginia. This nice lady was from one of the Southern States and was visiting her […]
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,722 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 11,188 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,169,118 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,598 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,464 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Virginia to consider bill that would make the state's stance: 'life begins at conception'
NORFOLK, Va. — Months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion access to be determined by individual states, Virginians don't know what could come next for the Commonwealth. In the midterm elections, abortion was a hot topic among many candidates. Now, after Gov. Glenn Youngkin...
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
WDBJ7.com
Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. A statement issued by his family can be found below:. Multiple Virginia leaders have released statements on...
WSLS
Virginia Governor reacts to Russia prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner
RICHMOND, Va. – Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil, but many are asking “What about Whelan?”. The plane carrying the basketball star arrived in Texas early this morning. While her return from Russia is being celebrated, the deal that secured her freedom is under intense scrutiny. She...
rvamag.com
Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains
Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,246 new coronavirus cases Monday, 11,037 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,167,396 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,577 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,476 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Prison officials: Inmate killed in attack at Virginia prison
Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him Sunday afternoon.
NBC12
Virginia officials say more than 10,500 felons remained on voter rolls after re-offending
Another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of Elections said it discovered the issue while conducting list maintenance as the...
Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history | Opinion
It’s true that 125,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of them U.S. citizens, were forced from their homes and businesses. The post Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
