Virginia State

WSLS

Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system

With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment.  Virginia's current system "is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

First candidate for Virginia’s new 54th District files paperwork

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seat in Virginia's House of Representatives is open after redistricting, and now one person is putting their name into the ring. Katrina Callsen says has filed paperwork to run for the new 54th District, which covers parts of Albemarle County and Charlottesville. "I decided...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

We Are Not Called to Tolerate Sin

Two weeks ago, at an event for my son and his football team members, I met one of the boys' grandmothers. At the beginning, we started our friendly conversation about school, life, each other's backgrounds, and my beloved State of Virginia. This nice lady was from one of the Southern States and was visiting her […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia's capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. "LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?" it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. A statement issued by his family can be found below:. Multiple Virginia leaders have released statements on...
VIRGINIA STATE
rvamag.com

Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains

Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a "melting cauldron" of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
VIRGINIA STATE

