Inebriated Racer In A Chevy Corvette Loses Engine In Horror Crash
Vehicle safety systems have come a long way in the past few years, but when people drive like idiots, there's very little engineers can do, as evidenced by this C7 Chevrolet Corvette, which lost its entire engine in a horrific highway crash. According to witnesses, the driver of the Corvette was racing at high speed when the crash occurred. According to OnScene TV, the collision, which took place in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday night, left the Corvette in pieces, with its entire engine assembly left strewn across the highway. We've seen cars lose their oily bits in serious crashes before, and the reason is usually simple: speeding.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History
And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
News Channel 25
More than 1M Ram pickups recalled due to potentially faulty tailgates
Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, is recalling more than 1 million pickups due to a potential problem with their tailgates. The recall involves Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks with model years from 2019 to 2022. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the tailgate may...
Off-road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato supercar marks the end of an era
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the supercar that will be the model's last version before it is replaced by an all-new car in 2024.
2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks
There are many positive attributes about the 2023 Ford Maverick — but its affordable price is the factor that gives it the biggest advantage against the pickup truck competition. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1963 Chevy Nova Restomod Is Moved By Big Power
Selling at No Reserve, this Chevy Nova was built to be driven!. There are different kinds of car enthusiasts. One of those is the purist who believes that classic cars should be restored to factory specifications as if it just rolled off the assembly line decades back, and the sight of anything different sort usually leaves them with clenched fists and a sweaty brow. Another type of enthusiast is one who appreciates or doesn't mind taking a classic and building a tastefully done restomod as the ultimate street machine stuffed with both modern and classic components.
RideApart
Is Moto Guzzi Reviving The Stelvio Adventure-Tourer?
Those of you who’ve been able to, or are hoping to ride a motorcycle in Italy will most likely be familiar with the Stelvio Pass. One of the most popular mountain passes in Italy, this road is known for its incredible turns and undulations, making it one of the best driving and riding roads in the world. As such, it’s not surprising that Moto Guzzi had a bike named after this specific road.
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
The Three-Wheeled 2023 Polaris Slingshot is All About Customization
More than 50 accessories are available in addition to dozens of colors combinations for the motorized trike
Are We Being Lied to About Electric Cars?
Do gasoline cars offer more environmentally-friendly driving experiences than electric cars? Probably not, find out why. The post Are We Being Lied to About Electric Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again
It's no secret that Jeep makes some of the best SUVs on the market. In fact, for the second year in a row, Newsweek has recognized Jeep as having the best SUV lineup in the industry. The post REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
The End of Foglights (or Fog Lamps) Is Here
Fog lights will soon be dead, here's why. The post The End of Foglights (or Fog Lamps) Is Here appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: BluePrint Engines Bringing Improved LS Block To Market
Anytime a void appears in the automotive industry, it doesn’t take long for someone to step in and allow the industry to continue moving forward. One such area that we’ve seen struggle is engine block supply. Engine builders have scrambled over the last year or two to procure various parts, with blocks being one of the hardest-to-get components. While GM is shrinking its LS offerings and aftermarket manufacturers are increasing long back order lists, BluePrint Engines decided to solve the supply issue for themselves.
torquenews.com
Goodyear Introduces Two New Tires To Its Wrangler Line
Goodyear has two new Wrangler tires heading into 2023 that owners of Trucks and SUVs should take note of. Goodyear has two new Wrangler Tire models just coming to market. The new Wrangler Workhorse HT tire from Goodyear is engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction. Goodyear says that the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet, or shine.
lsxmag.com
Diagnosing And Fixing A Misfire In A High-Milage LS Engine
A few weeks ago, we were on the market for a new tow vehicle. Of course, we had a few stipulations that needed to be met while hunting for the perfect tow rig. We wanted it to be a Chevrolet 2500, LS-powered, and within our budget. After looking at Facebook’s Marketplace for a few weeks for a truck, we changed directions slightly. Used truck prices are at an all-time high, leaving us searching for another solution.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
2023's most collectible car list includes Hummer, Saab and AMC
Apparently a cappuccino isn’t just an espresso drink. The intrigue: Something called the Suzuki Cappuccino — the 1991–98 models, to be precise — made the top 10 of Hagerty’s 2023 U.S. Bull Market List. The classic-car insurer assembles the annual list of collectible vehicles likely...
Agriculture Online
2022: The year of the antique muscle tractor
Ryan Roossinck covered a lot of auctions this year. Whether it was a heartfelt send-off to the man behind a legendary IH collection, celebrating a marriage years in the making, or empathizing with some of the more misunderstood tractors, Ryan saw it all. If there was one constant through all...
