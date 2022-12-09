ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building

Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Carmel Mayor Talks Dreamers Act, Explains Why it Should be Protected

CARMEL, Ind. — You probably remember the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act, but you probably remember it as DACA or the Dreamers Act. One Indiana mayor wants that act protected before Republicans takeover the House of Representatives. “DACA is a bill that would allow children who were brought...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at Matt the Miller’s

For ten years, Matt the Miller’s has grown with the Carmel community. It’s been a decade of chef-driven menus, weekly specials, featured wines and cocktails. You can be part of the legacy by nabbing a $50 gift card for just $25. Click the link.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigating a report of shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
boonecountydailynews.com

FPD Arrest Three for Criminal Activity

A Frankfort Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on an improperly displayed license plate. A subsequent free air exterior sniff by an FPD K9 resulted in the following arrest of a Frankfort man. Arrested was 50-year-old Stephen Craig Weber and he was charged with the following: Count 1: Possession...
FRANKFORT, IN
stadiumjourney.com

Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs

Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
FRANKFORT, IN
horseandrider.com

Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana

On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident

A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account

A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy