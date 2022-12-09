Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building
Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
Indiana's crowded GOP race for governor heats up
The open-seat primary has big implications for Washington, with Sen. Mike Braun jumping in and setting off another open battle for his perch.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
clintoncountytoday.com
A New 3-Story County Annex Building & Courthouse Renovation Could Cost As Much $46 Million over a 20-Year Finance Period
FRANKFORT, Ind. – A new Clinton County Government Annex Building was discussed during a special meeting of the Clinton County Commissioners and Clinton County Council Friday morning. The meeting was held to discuss what to do with the county owned property at 2 E. Washington St., the former Regions...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
Local groups announce ‘Install Hayes as CEO now’ protest
The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) announced another protest at the Indianapolis Public Library on their facebook page.
WIBC.com
Carmel Mayor Talks Dreamers Act, Explains Why it Should be Protected
CARMEL, Ind. — You probably remember the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act, but you probably remember it as DACA or the Dreamers Act. One Indiana mayor wants that act protected before Republicans takeover the House of Representatives. “DACA is a bill that would allow children who were brought...
wbaa.org
West Lafayette school board expected to table policy banning trans girls from playing in sports at next meeting
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation board is expected to table a policy banning transgender girls from playing on all-women’s sports teams at its next board meeting. The board faced blowback after the policy’s first reading, which Superintendent Shawn Greiner said was simply intended to bring the school district...
Fox 59
WLFI.com
LPD investigating a report of shots fired
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
boonecountydailynews.com
FPD Arrest Three for Criminal Activity
A Frankfort Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on an improperly displayed license plate. A subsequent free air exterior sniff by an FPD K9 resulted in the following arrest of a Frankfort man. Arrested was 50-year-old Stephen Craig Weber and he was charged with the following: Count 1: Possession...
stadiumjourney.com
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs
Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
abc57.com
Cass County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying possible porch pirates
CASS COUNTY -- With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to watch out for porch pirates. Officials are also looking for the person in the attached photo - who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera - in regard to several missing packages from the Mason Township area.
shelbycountypost.com
Man arrested in Johnson County after setting up meeting with what he thought was 14-year-old
On December 6, investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, of Sunman, was arrested for child solicitation - Level 4 Felony; dissemination of harmful matter to a minor - Level 6 Felony; patronizing a prostitute - A-Misdemeanor. Perry remains confined in the Johnson...
horseandrider.com
Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana
On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
WTHR
IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
Fox 59
'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident
A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
WANE-TV
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account
A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
