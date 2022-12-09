Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
hypebeast.com
James Cameron Says 'Avatar 4' Script Did Not Receive a Single Note From Studio Executives
As the release date for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, director James Cameron is already looking forward to the third and fourth sequel of the Avatar franchise. In the weeks leading up to the release of the second Avatar film, it was previously reported that the movie is on track to opening upwards of $150 million USD and has since received an overwhelming number of positive reviews from early critics. Speaking to Collider, Cameron is already has plans for the fourth installment. He revealed that his script for Avatar 4 has become the first Avatar sequel that did not receive a single note from studio executives. The director said,
hypebeast.com
KAWS Crafts 12 Bronze Sculptures for AllRightsReserved's 20th Anniversary
The draw officially opens on December 14 at 10 p.m. ET. As part of its collaborative 20th-anniversary celebration, creative imprint AllRightsReserved (ARR) has teamed up with internationally renowned artist KAWS to release 12 signed and numbered bronze sculptures. Established in 2003, ARR has been a longtime partner of KAWS. The...
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
hypebeast.com
Disney Interestingly Submits 'Thor 4,' 'Doctor Strange 2,' and 'Black Panther 2' for Best Picture Oscar
Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, Disney and Marvel Studios are setting their sights on taking home a few of the prestigious trophies. According to the official “For Your Consideration” site, Disney is nominating its major films released this year, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Receives a "Year of the Rabbit" Colorway
With 2023 just around the corner, Nike and Jordan Brand are continuing to add to their lineup of “Year of the Rabbit” releases. Now set to mark the Lunar New Year is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Rabbit.”. Limited to just 5,000 pairs,...
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry in New Book
SPARKLING HISTORY: To mark the 90 years since Gabrielle Chanel launched her first diamond designs, a new volume titled “Chanel Haute Joaillerie” is slated for release in December. As a guideline of those nine decades are the words of the couturier herself, who said she “used [her] penchant for all that shines to try and reconcile elegance and fashion in a set of jewelry.”More from WWDThe Bold and The Beautiful: High Jewelry That is Beyond TrendsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch The high jewelry designs are, of course, given pride of place...
Terrence O’Hara, Veteran TV Director for ‘NCIS,’ Dies at 76
Terrence O’Hara, a television director who most notably worked on series such as “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died of cancer on Dec. 5. He was 76. Throughout his career, he directed episodes of shows like “The Blacklist,” “Smallville,” “Nikita,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Shield,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “The X-Files” and more. It was particularly with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” where O’Hara found his second homes in directing, working on both shows for nearly two decades and establishing long-lasting relationships with the cast, crew and their families. O’Hara was born in Newark, N.J., on Christmas Day, 1945, and was raised...
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi's Custom Givenchy Uniform Has Been Transformed Into a T-Shirt That You Can Buy
Like many artists, Kid Cudi gets much of his tour outfits custom made — and he’s not one to shy away from showing the world what’s in his wardrobe. Now, under the creative helm of Matthew M Williams, Givenchy has released a limited-edition T-shirt inspired by the ones the House made for Cudi’s To the Moon tour.
hypebeast.com
SWAGGER Launches Rebrand With Its SS23 Collection
Founded back in 1999 by the late Takeshi Osumi, better known as “BIG-O,” SWAGGER is launching its rebrand with a new collection. Returning for Spring/Summer 2023, the iconic Japanese label has broken its hiatus with a renewed outlook centered around its ethos of “offering the highest quality streetwear.
thesource.com
SZA Teams Up With Crocs Again For a Denim Inspired Collab
SZA has entered the Crocs chat once again. The singer and brand have teamed up on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The campaign launches customers into a denim frenzy that ignites an exciting collision of recollection and newness. The proceeds from SZA’s first Croc’s partnership,...
hypebeast.com
Young Dolph’s Team To Posthumously Release His Completed LP ‘Paper Route Frank’
Shortly before his tragic death, Young Dolph had wrapped up work on his ninth studio album, Paper Route Frank. The project’s title makes reference to the label Dolph owned and operated, Paper Route Empire. Last month on November 17 — the one-year anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death —...
Timberland & Supreme Rework Lug Boat Shoes With Woven Details in New Collaboration
Timberland has teamed up with Supreme to rework its 3-Eye Lug Shoe. The legendary streetwear brand and the outdoor label’s latest installment includes three colorways of the boat shoe including, black, olive green and pink. The silhouette is updated with woven leather detailing throughout. While the upper maintains a tonal look with laces in the same color. Of course, Supreme’s signature bold red hue peeps through from the inner lining and sole of the shoe. The streetwear imprint’s logo is found on the dubrae to highlight the collaboration and Timberland’s branding is engraved onto the sides. The design is complete...
hypebeast.com
Part 1 of 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' Ending With a One-Hour Special
Following the release of Episode 10, the official Twitter for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War announced the end of Part 1 of the series. The anime for the final arc of the adaptation of Tite Kubo‘s Bleach manga will receive a one-hour special to finish its first quarter. The one-hour...
thesource.com
Playboy Launches First Solo Denim Venture
Playboy has announced the official launch of their newest solo owned-and-operated denim endeavor. The line will feature 18 pieces in styles such as skinny, low-rise skater, high-rise, wide leg, flare jeans, straight jeans and others. Spanning both men’s and women’s wear, the styles come in washes including black waxed, camouflage print, pink stone wash and classic blue denim and are designed with Playboy’s well-known bunny logo.
hypebeast.com
Vans and Timberland Reveal First-Ever Collaboration
For the first time in footwear history, Vans and Timberland have joined forces for a collaborative capsule. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the former label’s iconic Half Cab, the duo has come together for an entirely new hybrid silhouette that’s half skate shoe and half hiking boot, dubbed the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker.
