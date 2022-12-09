ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sneakernews.com

AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection

Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae

10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy

Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
hypebeast.com

James Cameron Says 'Avatar 4' Script Did Not Receive a Single Note From Studio Executives

As the release date for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, director James Cameron is already looking forward to the third and fourth sequel of the Avatar franchise. In the weeks leading up to the release of the second Avatar film, it was previously reported that the movie is on track to opening upwards of $150 million USD and has since received an overwhelming number of positive reviews from early critics. Speaking to Collider, Cameron is already has plans for the fourth installment. He revealed that his script for Avatar 4 has become the first Avatar sequel that did not receive a single note from studio executives. The director said,
hypebeast.com

KAWS Crafts 12 Bronze Sculptures for AllRightsReserved's 20th Anniversary

The draw officially opens on December 14 at 10 p.m. ET. As part of its collaborative 20th-anniversary celebration, creative imprint AllRightsReserved (ARR) has teamed up with internationally renowned artist KAWS to release 12 signed and numbered bronze sculptures. Established in 2003, ARR has been a longtime partner of KAWS. The...
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Receives a "Year of the Rabbit" Colorway

With 2023 just around the corner, Nike and Jordan Brand are continuing to add to their lineup of “Year of the Rabbit” releases. Now set to mark the Lunar New Year is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Rabbit.”. Limited to just 5,000 pairs,...
WWD

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative

Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc.  Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
hypebeast.com

Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces

Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
WWD

Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry in New Book

SPARKLING HISTORY: To mark the 90 years since Gabrielle Chanel launched her first diamond designs, a new volume titled “Chanel Haute Joaillerie” is slated for release in December. As a guideline of those nine decades are the words of the couturier herself, who said she “used [her] penchant for all that shines to try and reconcile elegance and fashion in a set of jewelry.”More from WWDThe Bold and The Beautiful: High Jewelry That is Beyond TrendsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch The high jewelry designs are, of course, given pride of place...
Variety

Terrence O’Hara, Veteran TV Director for ‘NCIS,’ Dies at 76

Terrence O’Hara, a television director who most notably worked on series such as “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died of cancer on Dec. 5. He was 76. Throughout his career, he directed episodes of shows like “The Blacklist,” “Smallville,” “Nikita,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Shield,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “The X-Files” and more. It was particularly with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” where O’Hara found his second homes in directing, working on both shows for nearly two decades and establishing long-lasting relationships with the cast, crew and their families. O’Hara was born in Newark, N.J., on Christmas Day, 1945, and was raised...
hypebeast.com

Kid Cudi's Custom Givenchy Uniform Has Been Transformed Into a T-Shirt That You Can Buy

Like many artists, Kid Cudi gets much of his tour outfits custom made — and he’s not one to shy away from showing the world what’s in his wardrobe. Now, under the creative helm of Matthew M Williams, Givenchy has released a limited-edition T-shirt inspired by the ones the House made for Cudi’s To the Moon tour.
hypebeast.com

SWAGGER Launches Rebrand With Its SS23 Collection

Founded back in 1999 by the late Takeshi Osumi, better known as “BIG-O,” SWAGGER is launching its rebrand with a new collection. Returning for Spring/Summer 2023, the iconic Japanese label has broken its hiatus with a renewed outlook centered around its ethos of “offering the highest quality streetwear.
thesource.com

SZA Teams Up With Crocs Again For a Denim Inspired Collab

SZA has entered the Crocs chat once again. The singer and brand have teamed up on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The campaign launches customers into a denim frenzy that ignites an exciting collision of recollection and newness. The proceeds from SZA’s first Croc’s partnership,...
hypebeast.com

Young Dolph’s Team To Posthumously Release His Completed LP ‘Paper Route Frank’

Shortly before his tragic death, Young Dolph had wrapped up work on his ninth studio album, Paper Route Frank. The project’s title makes reference to the label Dolph owned and operated, Paper Route Empire. Last month on November 17 — the one-year anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death —...
Footwear News

Timberland & Supreme Rework Lug Boat Shoes With Woven Details in New Collaboration

Timberland has teamed up with Supreme to rework its 3-Eye Lug Shoe. The legendary streetwear brand and the outdoor label’s latest installment includes three colorways of the boat shoe including, black, olive green and pink. The silhouette is updated with woven leather detailing throughout. While the upper maintains a tonal look with laces in the same color. Of course, Supreme’s signature bold red hue peeps through from the inner lining and sole of the shoe. The streetwear imprint’s logo is found on the dubrae to highlight the collaboration and Timberland’s branding is engraved onto the sides. The design is complete...
hypebeast.com

Part 1 of 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' Ending With a One-Hour Special

Following the release of Episode 10, the official Twitter for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War announced the end of Part 1 of the series. The anime for the final arc of the adaptation of Tite Kubo‘s Bleach manga will receive a one-hour special to finish its first quarter. The one-hour...
thesource.com

Playboy Launches First Solo Denim Venture

Playboy has announced the official launch of their newest solo owned-and-operated denim endeavor. The line will feature 18 pieces in styles such as skinny, low-rise skater, high-rise, wide leg, flare jeans, straight jeans and others. Spanning both men’s and women’s wear, the styles come in washes including black waxed, camouflage print, pink stone wash and classic blue denim and are designed with Playboy’s well-known bunny logo.
hypebeast.com

Vans and Timberland Reveal First-Ever Collaboration

For the first time in footwear history, Vans and Timberland have joined forces for a collaborative capsule. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the former label’s iconic Half Cab, the duo has come together for an entirely new hybrid silhouette that’s half skate shoe and half hiking boot, dubbed the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker.

