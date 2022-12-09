Read full article on original website
Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding found shot dead outside her Tennessee home
YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee whose husband was also found dead after being reported missing in September. Brandon Boone, the sheriff of Clay County, Tennessee, said that Harding was found dead from a single gunshot wound outside her Clay County home on the morning of December 10. Boone said a mail carrier and another man found Harding's body in the yard near the driveway of the home she and her husband purchased a couple of years ago. The home is on Lake View Drive in...
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
Things to Do in Cookeville, Tennessee
There are a lot of reasons to be proud of Cookeville. It’s a beautiful place to live, and there are plenty of fun things to do in Cookeville, Tennessee, to enjoy throughout the year. Cookeville has a lot to offer for people who love history, hiking, camping, and rafting....
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
Cookeville Christmas parade in pictures
Cookeville – Businesses from all over were represented in the Cookeville Christmas parade. This year’s theme was ” A Cookeville Country Christmas.”. The upper Cumberland Business Journal has compiled a few of the best shots from the night.
Tennessee Salon Owner Helps Grant Christmas Wishes Of 150 Kids In Foster Care
It’s a big job, but Jordyn Clark is used to playing Santa Claus to the foster children in Sumner County, Tennessee. Clark, the owner of the hair salon Studio 1:9 in Gallatin, spends her holiday season collecting Christmas gifts as part of a project she calls “Fostering Hope.”
Hendersonville man indicted for stealing nearly $200K from church where he worked
The charge stems from a months-long investigation that began in June at the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI officials said.
Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university
A federal judge has denied a request by two Tennessee Tech professors to overturn disciplinary action levied against them after the pair posted fliers on campus calling a fellow professor a ‘racist.’ Julia Gruber, Ph.D. a tenured professor of German at the Cookeville university, and Andrew Smith, a tenured instructor in the English department, alleged […] The post Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Cookeville Earns Sweep Over York Institute
The Cookeville Lady Cavs opened a two-game sweep over York Institute in a 45-34 CHS victory on Tuesday night. Cookeville opened the game on fire defensively, as they took a 14-5 lead near the end of the first quarter. Reese Beaty didn’t allow the Dragonettes to fall too far behind however, as she knocked down a three before the buzzer to cut the lead to six, kicking off a 14-4 run for York.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Pedestrian injured after being hit by...
New industrial park coming to Murfreesboro
The 1.4 million square foot industry park will be located off Sulphur Springs Road near I-840.
High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
35-Year-Old Bobby Hickman Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Dayton (Dayton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dayton on Sunday night. The accident happened close to Cliftview Lane on Cranmore Cove Road at around 8:30 p.m. Bobby Hickman, 35, the driver, was traveling north when he crossed the center line and veered off the road to the left.
Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls
Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
Bid on a fabulous trip to Boston, Massachusetts!
Auction trip package provided by anonymous donors and includes a once-in-a-lifetime experience for 14 people to Boston, Massachusetts. Cookeville – Tays Auction, a leading online auction platform, will host an online auction for an incredible first class trip to Boston, MA for fourteen people to help Mustard Seed Ranch, a Christian Children’s home in Cookeville, purchase two new 12-passenger vans.
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Putnam County
Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.
FIFTY MILE PURSUIT ENDS IN THE ARREST OF TENNESSEE MAN WEARING ANKLE MONITOR IN STOLEN U-HAUL
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A 50-mile pursuit through multiple counties ends in the arrest of a Tennessee man early Friday morning. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee led deputies on a pursuit driving a stolen U-Haul that ended in Holmes County. Wednesday night, Cornelius was arrested by Okaloosa County...
Obit – Mrs. Helen Watts
Helen Watts, 89, of Cookeville passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Friday, December 9, 2022. Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Brownie Watts, daughter, Anita Obermiller, granddaughter, Crystal Watts, and son-in-law, Mark Jones. She was also preceded in death by siblings Marvin Alcorn, William Alcorn, Alta Halfacre, and Virginia Halfacre.
Comments / 10