The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the death of a bald eagle who appears to have been shot, officials said Tuesday. The eagle was brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center by a DNR conservation warden on Dec. 7, after it was found in the city of Franklin, a suburb of Milwaukee, the Humane Society said in a press release. The bird was unable to fly because of a fractured humerus bone in his wing, and a severe wound in the wing as well, the Humane Society said. The tip of his beak was also broken.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO