Bonner County Daily Bee
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Biden has endorsed the approach, but his administration has yet to greenlight a state plan.
New Hampshire man charged in Russian smuggling ring
A New Hampshire man has been indicted on federal charges for his alleged involvement in a Russian smuggling ring. Brendan McCarthy, a deputy projects editor for The Boston Globe, joined CBS News to discuss the case.
Seven charged in Russian smuggling ring involving New Hampshire and New Jersey residents
Washington — A Russian man living in New Hampshire allegedly used his Merrimack home as a "transshipment point" to smuggle American-made military-grade equipment into Russia, part of a coordinated effort to evade U.S. export laws, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. Alexey Brayman is one of seven defendants charged in a...
Wisconsin officials investigate suspected shooting death of bald eagle
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the death of a bald eagle who appears to have been shot, officials said Tuesday. The eagle was brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center by a DNR conservation warden on Dec. 7, after it was found in the city of Franklin, a suburb of Milwaukee, the Humane Society said in a press release. The bird was unable to fly because of a fractured humerus bone in his wing, and a severe wound in the wing as well, the Humane Society said. The tip of his beak was also broken.
Missouri man in prison nearly 30 years for murder two others confessed to seeking freedom
St. Louis — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned of a Missouri man who's spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his innocence, and...
Ohio authorities solve "mystery of 31-year-old remains" found by hunters in 1991
More than three decades after hunters discovered a set of human skeletal remains near a farm in central Ohio, authorities have identified the bones, previously known as John Doe, as former Columbus resident Robert A. Mullins. The remains were originally found on Nov. 1, 1991, in a shallow grave dug...
Sandy Hook shooting survivor, now 18, looks back 10 years after massacre in "Note to Self"
Wednesday marks 10 years since a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 26 people, including 20 children. Isaiah Márquez-Greene was just 8 years old when he survived the shooting. His sister, Ana Grace Márquez-Greene, was one of those killed. Now an 18-year-old, Isaiah...
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border. The post Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
kezi.com
Oregon Elections Director to resign, citing proliferation of disinformation
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin has submitted her letter of resignation and will leave office on January 20, 2023, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. In her letter of resignation, Scroggin thanked Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan for the opportunity to serve Oregonians...
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up […] The post Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case
Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall
PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
Tornadoes in South kill at least two as blizzard-like conditions hit Great Plains
A destructive winter storm was marching across the United States on Wednesday, delivering blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. A tornado in the Pecan farms area of Keithville, in Caddo Parish in northwest Louisiana, south of Shreveport, killed...
