Flint, MI

Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada

The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Biden has endorsed the approach, but his administration has yet to greenlight a state plan.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Wisconsin officials investigate suspected shooting death of bald eagle

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the death of a bald eagle who appears to have been shot, officials said Tuesday. The eagle was brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center by a DNR conservation warden on Dec. 7, after it was found in the city of Franklin, a suburb of Milwaukee, the Humane Society said in a press release. The bird was unable to fly because of a fractured humerus bone in his wing, and a severe wound in the wing as well, the Humane Society said. The tip of his beak was also broken.
WISCONSIN STATE
eastidahonews.com

How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor

REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
IDAHO STATE
kezi.com

Oregon Elections Director to resign, citing proliferation of disinformation

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin has submitted her letter of resignation and will leave office on January 20, 2023, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. In her letter of resignation, Scroggin thanked Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan for the opportunity to serve Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident

A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up […] The post Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case

Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
ADA COUNTY, ID
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall

PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
ARIZONA STATE
