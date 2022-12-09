Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:. Axa AXAHY: This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
AMG or TROW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Financial - Investment Management stocks are likely familiar with Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) and T. Rowe Price (TROW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value...
NASDAQ
PRDO vs. PWSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Schools sector might want to consider either Perdoceo Education (PRDO) or PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Midwest Holding (MDWT) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) a Buy Now?
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this industrial products company have returned -0.9%, compared...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Lululemon (LULU): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Is Pearson (PSO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Pearson (PSO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Can Stocks Picked by Artificial Intelligence Beat the Market? 3 Stocks to Watch
Coca-Cola (KO) is a case study in how the best dividend stocks never go out of style. Or at least that's been true for the top-rated Dow dividend stocks thus far in 2022. Just look at shares in this soft drinks juggernaut. KO stock is up nearly 9% for the year-to-date on a price basis alone. Not only does that beat the broader market by a whopping 24 percentage points, but both industry analysts and Danelfin's AI platform say Coca-Cola stock has more room to run.
NASDAQ
Why Royal Bank of Canada Stock (TSE:RY) Can Outperform the Market
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY), also known as RBC, is the largest Canadian bank by assets, revenue, and market cap. It also has a 'Perfect 10' Smart Score rating, meaning that it has a high chance of outperforming the market. Based on our valuation below, we believe that RY stock has upside potential. Its growing 4.1% dividend yield and share buybacks are also nice bonuses for shareholders.
NASDAQ
Is Mitek Systems (MITK) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $111.53, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula,...
NASDAQ
Upcoming Dividend Run For OFG?
This morning a "Potential Dividend Run Alert" went out for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG), at our DividendChannel.com Dividend Alerts service (a free email alerts feature). Let's look at the situation in greater detail, shall we?. First of all, what is a "Dividend Run" anyway? This is an interesting concept which...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Momentum in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF) Should Keep going
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Investing In the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $100,000. Here's How.
Have you ever heard the saying "It takes money to make money"? While there may be a handful of exceptions, for the most part the premise is true. It's not true as true as some people think it is, however. Many would-be investors fear their monetary goals for the future are so far out of reach that they don't even bother trying to reach them.
Comments / 0