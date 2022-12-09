ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Pennsylvania Doctor Convicted For Prescribing Drugs Such As Fentanyl, Resulting In Death

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
SCRANTON, PA – Dr. Martin Evers, 64, of Pike County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on December 5, 2022, for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, according to the Department of Justice.

Evers was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, as charged in the superseding indictment.

The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, and methadone, all Schedule II controlled substances, and diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

One of the counts of which Evers was convicted involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone and fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 48-year-old Monroe County woman on February 11, 2019.

During the three-week trial, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office presented the testimony from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – Diversion Division, six pharmacists who refused to fill prescriptions issued by Evers, a Walmart Global Investigations witness who offered testimony related to Walmart’s issuance of a nationwide ban for filling all narcotic prescriptions issued by Evers, an expert on pain medicine, an expert toxicologist, an expert pathologist, a Pennsylvania State Police Officer, and a witness from the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

Evers was an employee of the Bon Secours Charity Health System and practiced as a primary care physician in Milford, Pennsylvania.  He was licensed in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and authorized to prescribe controlled substances for legitimate medical purposes and in the usual course of professional practice.  His medical license was suspended on September 4, 2019.

The jury found that Evers repeatedly prescribed oxycodone and other opioids outside the usual course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes and as a result, addiction and death occurred.

After the jury’s verdict, prosecutors asked that Evers be immediately detained pending sentencing.  Judge Mariani ordered Evers detained.

The two-year-long investigation, in this case, was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its Diversion Division, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.  Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michelle Olshefski and Jenny Robert prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of a district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin and other opioids. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin and opioid traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit opioid trafficking offenses.

Betty Boop*
4d ago

If a patient needs pain meds for post-op, ok. But if the patient needs additional pills, the doctor's know how much someone needs after surgery & for a time period, so if they ask for more...red flag!

Malike King
4d ago

It's the patients faults not the doctors!. These cops should be in Kensington section of Philadelphia!. I guess it's easy to go after a doctor then the gangsters and dealers.Maybe they're scared to go to Philly or they are to lazy,maybe they Dont want to smell trash,urine,feces,and ECT but that's where they need to concentrate their efforts!. Look for yourself on You Tube and you'll see all the drug addicts hanging out everyday and every night!. It's a real mess and has spread not only to Fairhill,Mayfair,and to every town big and small nationwide!.

Ashley Elizabeth McKee
4d ago

Life without parole hopefully. Doctors like this have killed so many and have destroyed so many more lives.

