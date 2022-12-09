Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds bans TikTok on state-owned devices
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds issued a directive to the Iowa Department of Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices and prohibit state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account. It is clear that TikTok represents a national...
GoFundMe launched to help Ida apartments fire victims
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of Pierce Street Laundry has launched a GoFundMe to help the victims of the Ida apartments fire. John Glaza the owner of Pierce Street Laundry created the page and says 100% of the proceeds will be given to the Ida Apartments residents. You...
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.D. — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks say chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed in a new area in southeastern South Dakota. Confirmation of the disease was obtained from a hunter-harvested adult male white-tailed deer in southern Union County along the Missouri River. South Dakota has...
Bird flu found in Ida County commercial turkey flock
IDA COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming another case of bird flu in northwest Iowa. This latest case was found in a flock in Ida County in a commercial turkey flock. This is the first case confirmed in Ida County and the 14th in the...
Gas prices drop another 14 cents in Iowa over the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gas prices in Iowa have fallen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $2.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Snow begins in Siouxland today
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A major winter storm system will continue to spin over Siouxland through Friday. Scattered drizzle, freezing fog and snow will fall across Siouxland Wednesday, Dec. 14, as highs reach the low and mid-30s. Wednesday morning snow begins in South Dakota and falls in Nebraska before...
