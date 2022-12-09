ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Utah governor issues TikTok ban on all state-owned devices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced Monday morning his administration is banning the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices, effective immediately. In a statement via Twitter, Cox said the reason for the ban is due to security threats by China and China-based entities.
UTAH STATE
Missing Mt. Juliet man left behind belongings

MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- Police are hoping to find a man missing out of Mt. Juliet safe. John Swoboda, 29, of the Triple Crown neighborhood, has not been seen since Wednesday. Mt. Juliet police say his disappearance is suspicious, as he left home without his phone, ID, cash or clothing.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Tennessee receives $6M in broadband internet planning grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday. It is part of a $65 billion Biden administration investment to connect all Americans to broadband networks.
TENNESSEE STATE

