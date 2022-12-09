Read full article on original website
Kentucky man gets life in prison for kidnapping woman, shooting officer
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to life behind bars in a kidnapping that led to a responding officer being shot in the neck and a large manhunt, federal prosecutors said. Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, is accused of kidnapping a woman he was in...
Alabama man among 3 convicted in 7-year poaching investigation in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An Alabama man is one of 3 charged in what officials call one of the 'largest poaching cases in Wyoming history.'. (Note: The story below contains a photo embed that some may find disturbing). The Wyoming Game & Fish Department says the arrests come after a...
Registered Tennessee Republicans prefer DeSantis over Trump, Vanderbilt poll finds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Registered Republican voters in Tennessee prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump by double digits, a poll released Wednesday by Vanderbilt University has found. The poll also found considerably strengthened support for abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe...
Utah governor issues TikTok ban on all state-owned devices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced Monday morning his administration is banning the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices, effective immediately. In a statement via Twitter, Cox said the reason for the ban is due to security threats by China and China-based entities.
TN Dept. of Education releases ACT state results, participation rate for 2022 graduates
The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released the ACT state results and participation rate for the 2022 graduating class on Tuesday which shows participation grew and the ACT score stayed about the same. The 2022 graduating class participants sat at a rate of 98% across Tennessee, according to TDOE. The...
Missing Mt. Juliet man left behind belongings
MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- Police are hoping to find a man missing out of Mt. Juliet safe. John Swoboda, 29, of the Triple Crown neighborhood, has not been seen since Wednesday. Mt. Juliet police say his disappearance is suspicious, as he left home without his phone, ID, cash or clothing.
Tennessee receives $6M in broadband internet planning grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday. It is part of a $65 billion Biden administration investment to connect all Americans to broadband networks.
