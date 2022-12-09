Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Dustin's Diner returns December 16
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dustin's Diner announced they plan to reopen this holiday season on Dec. 16. Dustin’s Diner opens each Christmas season in the Haggin Oaks neighborhood of southwest Bakersfield, selling hot chocolate and cookies with the goal of raising money for the Open Door Network, formerly known as the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
Arvin community holds Virgen de Guadalupe parade
Members of the community gathered in Arvin to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe on Sunday, December 11, ahead of the Feast Day observance on Monday, December 12th.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA
Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
Outlets at Tejon to open Ariat pop-up shop ahead of opening 2 Ariat stores
The Outlets at Tejon announced that it will be opening an Ariat pop-up shop in Suite 340 on Thursday, December 15th. The announcement came via press release on Tuesday, December 13th.
Bakersfield Now
Holiday reading with the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — If you are looking for a good read this month, look no further than the Kern County Library's digital collection. Fhara Daredia from the Kern County Library explained that with Hoopla you can check out a book digitally from the comfort of your home. To...
Bakersfield Now
35 kids treated to breakfast with Santa and shopping spree by Delano police
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 35 kids were treated to breakfast with Santa and a shopping spree by Delano police for the department's annual event. According to a Facebook post by the Delano Police Department, on Saturday, December 10, officers & professional staff with the Delano police, dignitaries, and volunteers filled the aisles of Walmart with joy during the 30th annual Breakfast With Santa & Shop With a Cop.
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Dec. 8, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
kingsriverlife.com
Frost Fest In Porterville
Another fun holiday event happening this year is Frost Fest in Porterville. We spoke recently with the organizer LC Kalyor, also known as Kringle Undercover, about the event. KRL: What is Frost Fest and who came up with the idea for this event?. LC: Frost Fest is a multi-night Holiday...
Community remembers elderly man lost in Wasco house fire
The Wasco community is mourning the loss of a local family man who died in a house fire over the weekend.
Bakersfield Now
Grand Opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center in Lamont
Lamont,Cali KBKA/KBFX — On December 7, 2022, the grand opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center was held in Lamont. The center was made to help victims of domestic, sexual assault child abuse, and human trafficking. They provide counseling, economic, and housing assistance, restraining orders, immigration assistance, and...
Bakersfield Californian
Mother and son bring a little bit of home to father lost in World War II
Longtime Shafter resident Fran Florez was at the dedication ceremony Saturday morning at the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial in Bakersfield. The Second World War played a crucial role in her life, and Florez, now 79, felt she had to be at the dedication.
Bakersfield Californian
B'nai Jacob sells synagogue for development of rental housing
Downtown's busiest residential developer has purchased the longtime home of Congregation B'nai Jacob to make room for a 51-unit, luxury rental project to be built between the Bakersfield Amtrak station and Mill Creek Linear Park. The more than 110-year-old, conservative Jewish congregation is tentatively planning to move, at least temporarily,...
Bakersfield Now
August crash leaves loved ones questioning that night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “You might want to get up and look at this livestream, it's Jesse's motorcycle no one has one like that," said Jessica Candia. Jessica Candia got the call from a friend when he noticed her boyfriend's limited edition Harley bike was on a live stream at a crash site, damaged, accompanied by law enforcement and an ambulance.
Bakersfield Now
Getting ready for flu season with Kern Public Health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With the holidays around the corner getting the flu is the last thing anyone wants on their wish list. Aaron Perlman, Eyewitness News morning anchor and weather forecaster, spoke with Kern Public Health's Michelle Courson about the steps you should take to protect yourself this flu season.
gogades.com
Wrestling Finishes Season Placing 6th at State
LEMOORE, CA -The Bakersfield College Wrestling Team took nine athletes to the 2022 CCCAA Wrestling Championships held over the weekend on December 9-10th. The team placed 6th overall and had five place indivually. 125-Eathon Rider: Loss vs D. Levan (SAC City) 6-3. Win vs S. Andaya (Delta) Fall 4:38. Loss...
Car strikes support column at WinCo Foods
A car crashed into a support column at the WinCo Foods in the 4200 block of Coffee Road on Monday morning, December 12th.
Bakersfield Now
Point In Time homeless count looking for volunteers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is looking for 500 volunteers for the 2023 Point in Time Count. It will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. According to a news release, the annual PIT Count provides a view of...
Winter storm leaves Grapevine dusted in snow
The latest winter storm left Kern County with some spectacular sites. The San Gabriel mountains are topped with snow.
Bakersfield Channel
Sunday's Forecast: Rain chances slow throughout day and pick up at night
Well the rain finally came into Kern County Saturday night!. Going throughout your day on Sunday, we will still see showers on and off in Kern County throughout the morning. The rain chances clear up slightly throughout the day and then amp up as we head towards Sunday night. We...
Bakersfield Channel
Get ready for a strong storm that could bring one inch of rain to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for some wet weather this weekend. A strong system touches down tomorrow morning sticking around well into next week. This area of Low Pressure dropping in from The Gulf of Alaska will be packed with a lot of moisture and cold air.
