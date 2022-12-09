ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Dustin's Diner returns December 16

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dustin's Diner announced they plan to reopen this holiday season on Dec. 16. Dustin’s Diner opens each Christmas season in the Haggin Oaks neighborhood of southwest Bakersfield, selling hot chocolate and cookies with the goal of raising money for the Open Door Network, formerly known as the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA

Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Holiday reading with the Kern County Library

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — If you are looking for a good read this month, look no further than the Kern County Library's digital collection. Fhara Daredia from the Kern County Library explained that with Hoopla you can check out a book digitally from the comfort of your home. To...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

35 kids treated to breakfast with Santa and shopping spree by Delano police

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 35 kids were treated to breakfast with Santa and a shopping spree by Delano police for the department's annual event. According to a Facebook post by the Delano Police Department, on Saturday, December 10, officers & professional staff with the Delano police, dignitaries, and volunteers filled the aisles of Walmart with joy during the 30th annual Breakfast With Santa & Shop With a Cop.
DELANO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - Dec. 8, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
SHAFTER, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Frost Fest In Porterville

Another fun holiday event happening this year is Frost Fest in Porterville. We spoke recently with the organizer LC Kalyor, also known as Kringle Undercover, about the event. KRL: What is Frost Fest and who came up with the idea for this event?. LC: Frost Fest is a multi-night Holiday...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Grand Opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center in Lamont

Lamont,Cali KBKA/KBFX — On December 7, 2022, the grand opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center was held in Lamont. The center was made to help victims of domestic, sexual assault child abuse, and human trafficking. They provide counseling, economic, and housing assistance, restraining orders, immigration assistance, and...
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

B'nai Jacob sells synagogue for development of rental housing

Downtown's busiest residential developer has purchased the longtime home of Congregation B'nai Jacob to make room for a 51-unit, luxury rental project to be built between the Bakersfield Amtrak station and Mill Creek Linear Park. The more than 110-year-old, conservative Jewish congregation is tentatively planning to move, at least temporarily,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

August crash leaves loved ones questioning that night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “You might want to get up and look at this livestream, it's Jesse's motorcycle no one has one like that," said Jessica Candia. Jessica Candia got the call from a friend when he noticed her boyfriend's limited edition Harley bike was on a live stream at a crash site, damaged, accompanied by law enforcement and an ambulance.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Getting ready for flu season with Kern Public Health

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With the holidays around the corner getting the flu is the last thing anyone wants on their wish list. Aaron Perlman, Eyewitness News morning anchor and weather forecaster, spoke with Kern Public Health's Michelle Courson about the steps you should take to protect yourself this flu season.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
gogades.com

Wrestling Finishes Season Placing 6th at State

LEMOORE, CA -The Bakersfield College Wrestling Team took nine athletes to the 2022 CCCAA Wrestling Championships held over the weekend on December 9-10th. The team placed 6th overall and had five place indivually. 125-Eathon Rider: Loss vs D. Levan (SAC City) 6-3. Win vs S. Andaya (Delta) Fall 4:38. Loss...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Point In Time homeless count looking for volunteers

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is looking for 500 volunteers for the 2023 Point in Time Count. It will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. According to a news release, the annual PIT Count provides a view of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

