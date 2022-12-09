ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terlingua, TX

Unique Renovated Mines in Texas Let Guests Stay in Luxury Caves

By Kathleen Joyce
You don't need to be a prospecter to dig this goldmine of a property!

At the dawn of humanity, our ancestors often made their homes in caves. While a few modern communities still make their homes in caves to this day (such as Sacromonte in Spain and Lighting Ridge in Australia), most of us live in alternative dwellings. However, if you're intrigued by the idea of sleeping in a cave, you might want to check this out.

The Summit at Big Bend in Terlingua, Texas has renovated old mines into luxury caves which guests can rent out! Texan tourism TikTok @texas_explorer takes us inside one.

We figure it goes without saying, but these cave accomodations are a serious step up from the cavemen times! The cushy interiors come with a sliding glass door that allows you to look out over the rugged natural beauty of Big Bend Ranch State Park. This part of Texas is remarkable, as there is very little light pollution at night. As such, it's the perfect destination for serious stargazers. These caves let you get right out in the middle of nature with skies full of shining stars unimpeded by light pollution. Though these caves were once mines, you don't have to be a prospector to "dig" this innovative glamping spot!

Of course, your activity options aren't limited to just stargazing. "What is there to do there? Any activities?" @floridahouseparty wanted to know more. "You’re right by Big Bend State park! Tons of hiking, rafting, horseback riding. Great spot if you love the outdoors," the video's creator responded.

The caves are well-recommended by former guests as well. "My coworker stayed there. She loved it ! Now I want to go," shared @thepstheps. "Stayed in this cave! It's gorgeous and the views," recommended @kristyharvill.

If you'd like camp out in a cave under some of the most stunning night skies in the country, we encourage you to check out what The Summit at Big Bend has to offer. Though miners no longer dig in these caves, we still think they're a total glamping gold mine!

