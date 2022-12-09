Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
American Civil Liberties Union joins legal fight over State House encampment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island said Tuesday that it has joined the legal fight on behalf of 24 people living in a homeless encampment outside the Rhode Island State House. "There are many more unhoused people than there are adequate shelter resources....
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
Turnto10.com
McKee extends state of emergency declaration through Jan. 10
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee has extended Rhode Island’s state of emergency declaration through Jan. 10. The declaration was extended by an executive order dated Friday. The last declaration extension was set to expire on Sunday. The original executive order was issued on March 9, 2020, at the...
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough man dies following crash on I-295 in Smithfield
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Attleborough man died following a crash on I-295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. Smithfield police and rescue crews responded to I-295 southbound near the George Washington Highway overpass around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. Investigators say 56-year-old...
Turnto10.com
Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters extinguish garage blaze in Glocester
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Glocester early Tuesday morning. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. to Tourterlot Hill Road in the Chepachet District. The fire was contained in the garage. Fire officials weren’t sure if the structure was a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Turnto10.com
Southern New Englanders take first snow of season in stride
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Southern New Englanders said they were excited to see snow on the ground Sunday night. "Just in time for the holidays,” said Jaqueline Gomez of Pawtucket. It snowed for the first time this season in Southern New England. The fluffy snow stuck to...
Turnto10.com
1st snow of the season ends pre-sunrise, cold dry start to the week
The fast-moving "Alberta Clipper" system bringing light-to-moderate snow across most of Southern New England transfers its energy to a secondary developing storm system well enough offshore as to not further impact the area. Most of the snow tapers pre-sunrise, with a mix and rain towards Southeast Massachusetts. Total accumulations are...
