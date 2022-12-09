Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
relix
Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam Ignites Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.
Last night, Warren Haynes’ annual Christmas Jam returned to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in the bandleader’s hometown of Asheville, N.C. The charitable evening, which benefited Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville, featured a steady stream of music industry heavy hitters, beginning with husband and wife duo Scott Metzger and Katie Jacoby, who opened up the night. Then, music continued with sets led by Dinosaur Jr., Brothers Osborne, Gov’t Mule, Tyler Childers and Phil Lesh & Friends.
avlwatchdog.org
Wanda Greene, Back Home in Buncombe, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Altruistic Spirit of West Asheville’s Historic Tastee Diner
For more than a decade, Tastee Diner owner Steven Goff has served as the executive chef, head butcher or executive sous chef for several high-volume and/or fine dining restaurants across the Southeast. This extensive resumé has given him an impressive knowledge of culinary culture, history and technique, but it has also deepened his commitment to helping build a more compassionate, sustainable local community.
Mom, non-mobile daughter complete entire Swamp Rabbit Trail
At the Swamp Rabbit Trail, you will find runners, cyclists and skaters. You can even find Jane Hart and her daughter, Grayson.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The scheduled I-26 west construction is now set to start Tuesday night, starting at 8 p.m. and closing the road until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is planned every night from Airport Road to Long Shoals Road through Friday night. A detour will be in place for drivers. The NCDOT says the rain later this week could delay the work.
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
tribpapers.com
Buncombe County Bonds? This is What I was Talking About
Buncombe County – A few months ago, I wrote a commentary against supporting the bonds for Buncombe County, which were up for a vote in the November election. Apparently, a majority did not agree with my position, since both bond referendums passed by comfortable margins. The Open Spaces Bond...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
WLOS.com
Looking for a new hobby? Check out Haywood County's "Library of Things"
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Libraries are known as places where people can check out reading, reference and research materials. But in Waynesville, the Haywood County library has much more to offer. From pickleball to Instant Pot and even more -- the library offers up a plethora of opportunities.
Pet of the Week: Emily
Emily is an almost eight-week old old husky mix. She is set to be spayed on Friday and is a part of a litter of six!
Georgia man accused in violent Asheville beating, robbery
Police arrested a Georgia man accused of violently beating and robbing another man Friday in Asheville.
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
Suspect wanted in theft of trailer in Marion
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.
WBTV
Rutherford Co. men arrested after Bessemer City juvenile’s fatal overdose
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men from Rutherford County were arrested after a juvenile in Bessemer City died Sept. 26 from a probable drug overdose, Gaston County Police announced. Officers were called to a home off Kiser Road around 6:45 a.m. for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they...
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
WLOS.com
Head-on collision in Asheville sends two people to the hospital; traffic impacted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews were on scene of a head-on collision in Asheville Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) tweeted at 12:53 p.m. that crews were at the scene of a two-car crash on Riverside Drive under the Haywood Road bridge.
carolinaepicurean.com
Birthday Girl chooses . . . Never Blue!
Six of us celebrated a friend’s birthday over dinner at Hendersonville’s Never Blue. I hadn’t been in a while, so was really looking forward to a “fresh” post-pandemic experience. Conclusion? They’re still rockin’ their menu, drinks, dessert, service, everything!. Notes:. The vibe at...
WLOS.com
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
