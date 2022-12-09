WLOS — The scheduled I-26 west construction is now set to start Tuesday night, starting at 8 p.m. and closing the road until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is planned every night from Airport Road to Long Shoals Road through Friday night. A detour will be in place for drivers. The NCDOT says the rain later this week could delay the work.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO