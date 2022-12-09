Read full article on original website
My friend could take The Villages for just one year | Letters
Who would The Villages back in a Trump-DeSantis clash? | Nov. 27. This article had me laughing. My best friend moved to The Villages, and he lasted just a year. Walk around to their village squares and it feels to me as if you’re in “The Stepford Wives.” I went to dinner in a restaurant there during the pandemic and I asked a sweet lady why no one was wearing masks. Her answer told the whole story: Because our president says we don’t have to. After a year, my friend moved back to Tampa, away from the world of make believe.
Upworthy
A homeless man went to a hotel for information. The front desk showered him with stolen supplies.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2022. It has since been updated. In the Reddit thread Anti-Work, one Redditor explained how they stole from their employer in order to give back to someone who was clearly in need. Reddit user ThrowThatB*tchAway69, an employee who works work overnight at a large international chain hotel, explained that a homeless man approached the front desk at their workplace for information about transit schedules. Instead of just giving him what he asked for, the employee also showered him snacks, towels, toiletries, and more—all essentially stolen from the hotel. The Reddit user, who received immense praise for his act of kindness and dissent, shared that they were proud of what they did and would indeed do the same again.
Olive Garden manager fired after demanding staff show her their dead pets if they want a sick day for it
Olive Garden fired the manager who claimed she'd never taken a day off in 11 years. One Olive Garden manager’s extreme approach to employee time-off has backfired spectacularly. The unnamed individual emailed a rant to employees at her Overland Park restaurant in Kansas over the “staggering rate” at which...
Cops walked into this Florida home and smelled ammonia. Then they took a look around
Florida deputies encountered a shocking scene last Wednesday evening at a home Beverly Hills, about a half-hour drive south from Ocala.
Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'
According to reports, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report. According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself. WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was...
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Meanwhile In Florida: Instant Karma Finds Woman After Dog Does Business
To paraphrase an old saying: Poop stinks. It stinks even worse when it comes from someone else’s dog and it’s all over your yard. Your neighbor’s lawn is not your dog’s bathroom, regardless of the design. The nitrogen content in the urine could damage her
Entire family wiped out after plane plunged into the sea apart from orphaned daughter who was at sleepover
A YOUNG girl's entire family has been wiped out after a plane crashed into the sea. Newly-trained pilot Christian Kath, 42, was flying a light aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, and eldest daughter Lily, 12, on board when it plunged into the water off the coast of Florida, US.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
“No one wants to see this!” Man fired from prep cook job for giving food scraps to homeless man outside
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I worked at a very busy family restaurant that was run by a horrible family. They were greedy misers, always doing everything to pinch a penny. They didn’t pay their staff a cent above minimum wage, they raised prices on menu items at least once a year, and you could forget about an “‘atta boy” or “good job” let alone a bonus.
Family Builds A Private Tiny House Village Where Their Teen Kids Have A House Each
A family of four lives in private tiny houses where each child has a house of their own like their parents. Keli and Ryan Brinks purchased a 21-acre property for $57,000 in Kentucky and built several tiny houses. By doing so, they have created a tiny village of their own with their 18-year-old daughter, Lennox, and 16-year-old son, Brodey, living in tiny houses across from their parents.
McDonald’s customer kills attacker while eating dinner in parking lot, Florida cops say
A man approached the customer while he ate in his vehicle and hit him in an “unprovoked attack,” a Florida sheriff’s office said.
Teen who went missing while doing school project at California rest stop is found dead
A teenager who went missing at a rest stop in California this week has been found dead, authorities say.Dante de la Torre, 16, disappeared on Wednesday after going to work on a school project at the Gold Run rest stop off Interstate 80, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared on Facebook.When he didn’t return or contact family, more than three dozen search and rescue officers with canine units were sent out to search for him on Thursday.His body was found in a “remote wooded area” on Thursday afternoon, the...
Michigan Couple Abandoned Deer Farm During Divorce, More Than 40 Deer Starved To Death
Yep, lock these suckers up and throw away the key. According to MLive.com, a couple out of Bay City, Michigan have been accused of starving dozens of deer to death, after they abandoned their deer farm after divorcing. The former couple is Dale G. Reinhardt, 58, and Pamela A. Reinhardt,...
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
Man accuses woman of not being disabled when she takes elevator one floor up instead of stairs. “Want to see my scars?”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever seen someone park in a handicapped parking space and then get out of their car and walk into the store? Maybe you’ve seen this and it has bothered you. Maybe you’ve thought ‘why would a person who can walk just fine have a handicapped parking sticker?’
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River continues to work on plan clearing King's Bay of derelict and nuisance boats
Forty years ago, there was hardly a boat anchored long-term in King’s Bay. That’s the way Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink remembers it when he moved with his family here in 1976 and lived in one of the homes looking out across the bay at the head of Crystal River.
travelnoire.com
Roman Soldiers Charging Tourists 500 Euros For Selfies
Three men in Rome have been arrested on suspicion of extortion. After allegations of forcing tourists to pay for “imperial selfies.”. The men accused were among the many vendors outside the Colosseum daily, charging people for photographs. For years, tourists have been told to avoid the men dressed as Roman soldiers after reports of them using aggressive tactics to gain compensation for their pictures.
Manhunt Launched for Giant Crocodile That Ate 1-Year-Old in Canoe With Father
On December 1, a Paluah tribesman in Malaysia set out for a day of canoe fishing with his 1-year-old son in tow. He knew bringing his baby on the excursion was risky, as the river near their home was a known crocodile‘s paradise. But, like many of his fellow villagers, the man relied on the treacherous waters for food for his family.
