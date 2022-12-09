Read full article on original website
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
What to do if you haven’t received your California inflation relief check
(NEXSTAR) – California has paid out more than $6.7 billion in inflation relief payments to taxpayers, but not everyone has gotten what they’re due. Direct deposits and debit cards are still being issued, according to the Franchise Tax Board, the state agency managing the Middle Class Tax Refund payments.
Is a front license plate required in California?
CALIFORNIA (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through California without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to California law, all vehicles registered within the state...
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday. An experienced state lawmaker was among those launching...
