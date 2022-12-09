Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Taylor Swift honors Sadie Sink for EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year: 'A force to watch and a pleasure to know'
Though she's just 20 years old, Sadie Sink has been running up that hill to Hollywood's A-list since her regional theater debut in Texas at age 7. The past decade culminated in a 2022 rivaled by few: Not only did Sink serve as the emotional center of Stranger Things 4, she also toured the festival circuit for her acclaimed work as Taylor Swift's leading lady in the short film All Too Well, and went toe-to-toe with Brendan Fraser in The Whale — racking up some trophies (and a Stella McCartney campaign) along the way.
EW.com
Britney Spears and Dolly Parton scripts among 2022 Black List of hot unproduced projects
Country icon Dolly Parton's rise to fame and pop star Britney Spears' life and conservatorship battle are among the subjects explored by this year's Black List of popular unproduced scripts making the rounds in Hollywood. The list was compiled from the suggestions of more than 300 film executives, who contributed...
Rising Pop Singer Corook Questions the Existence of 'True Love' on New Single 'Realistic'
"'Realistic' is a love song about questioning my place in 'true love,' as I haven't seen it myself," Corook tells PEOPLE alongside the exclusive premiere of the song's music video Corook isn't quite sure what the meaning of "true love" is. The rising pop singer-songwriter, 27, ponders the idea on her latest single, the soft and vulnerable "Realistic." On Tuesday, she released the song's DIY music video, featuring stop-motion clips of colorful artwork and shots of Corook strolling around picturesque locations, and PEOPLE has the clip's exclusive premiere. "'Realistic' is a love song...
EW.com
Jennifer Coolidge's friends dressed as her Emmy-winning moment for her Halloween party — see the pic
Jennifer Coolidge relived her Emmy-winning night all over again on Halloween thanks to five of her friends. During her interview with Ariana Grande for EW's Entertainers of the Year cover, Coolidge revealed that a whole group of her friends showed up to her Halloween party dressed in costumes depicting various elements of her first-ever Emmy win for The White Lotus.
The Hollywood Gossip
Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?
The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
EW.com
The Voice finale recap: A new winner is crowned
Last night, finalists Morgan Myles, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape gave their closing arguments as to why they deserve to take the The Voice title. Those arguments in the form of song were … well, a mixed bag. One of the big questions heading into the final results show of the season is if Team Blake's three remaining artists are going to split the vote to make way for a Team Camila or Team Legend win or will tonight give us Blake Shelton's ninth win as coach? Only time will tell and you can be sure The Voice is going to take its sweet time before revealing the new winner. In the meantime, we're being treated to a ton of musical performances, including duets with each of the Top Five artists and their respective coach.
Upworthy
Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.
Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”
Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show...
tvinsider.com
‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Way Thore Grieves Passing of Mother Barbara
My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore shared the news on social media that her 76-year-old mother Barbara had died. The reality star revealed that Barbara had died from cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which is an untreatable progressive condition that can cause brain bleeding. Thore posted the following tribute on Instagram:
pethelpful.com
Dog Totally Steals the Show During Couple's Wedding Reception Dance
Even though most eyes are on the bride and groom during their first dance as husband and wife, one pup decided to help break tradition. The adorable Australian Shepherd stole the show while his parents had their moment. but if you ask us, it only made the first dance even more special. Because nothing is more important than booty scratches!
Man Furious After Wife Insists on Wearing ‘Wedding Dress’ to Cousin's Wedding
Weddings are a strange affair that often come with many rules that are sometimes hard to follow. Whether it's traditions or based on cultural preferences, there are a lot of little details that the average person can stumble on.
Georgette Jones On Seeing Her Parents Love Story Unfold Onscreen in 'George & Tammy'
Born into country music royalty as the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones had a front row seat to life with the president and first lady of country music. She chronicles it all in her 2013 book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, a loving look at her parents as only she knew them. Now, George and Tammy's love story is at the center of the new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, which traces the country couple's romance from its whirlwind beginnings (including a fateful dinner at the home of Wynette and her second husband Don Chapel, during which George Jones famously flipped a dining room table in response to Don insulting Tammy) to their enduring friendship that lasted until Wynette's death in 1998.
Amy Robach’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her ‘Melrose Place’ Star Spouse & Their Marriage
Amy Robach is a co-anchor on Good Morning America and has even appeared on the Today Show, as well as 20/20. She’s is married to Andrew Shue. Prior to Andrew, Amy was married to writer Tim McIntosh. In 2021, Amy and Andrew co-authored a children’s book titled Better Together!...
Bride asks her bridesmaid to wear in heels before wedding to avoid foot pain on her special day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been close to my friend Chad since we were kids, and I think it’s since we’ve known each other for so long and have seen each other go through so many life changes, both physical, emotional, and personal, that we never got close to dating. I was never attracted to Chad, nor him to me as far as I know, and he always felt more like a brother to me than a friend.
Toni Collette’s Husband: Everything To Know About Dave Galafassi & Their Marriage Before Split
Toni’s and Dave are both Australian. The duo married in 2003 in a traditional Buddhist ceremony. They welcomed two children together during their long-term marriage. Toni announced their split on Dec 7, 2022. Toni Collette has certainly enjoyed a high-profile career on the big screen. And behind the scenes,...
‘The Story Of Late Night’ Showrunner John Ealer Joins Cream Productions
EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Age of Samurai and Amazon’s All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, has hired showrunner and director John Ealer. Ealer joins the company as senior production executive. He will lead the company’s slate of productions, supervising showrunners and executive producing series. He reports to David Brady, CEO and Kate Harrison, President. Ealer worked with Cream having served as showrunner, director and head writer on Cream’s CNN titles, The History of the Sitcom and The Story of Late Night. He was previously a producer on seasons two and three of Netflix’s Roman Empire and produced and directed AMC’s The Making of the Mob and The American West. Cream...
Christina Haack Dishes on Her Secret, ‘Low-Key’ Courthouse Wedding to Joshua Hall: ‘3rd Time’s the Charm’
A secret no more! Christina Hall (née Haack) opened up about her intimate wedding to husband Joshua Hall during the inaugural episode of Christina in the Country. "There's something I have to tell you," the real estate investor, 39, told project manager pal James in the series’ first episode, which aired on Thursday, December 8, […]
EW.com
See a new-look Ghostface mask in exclusive Scream VI photo
Horror fans are getting their first look today at Scream VI (out March 10) with a teaser that finds the four young survivors from this year's Scream once again fearing for their safety. The big difference this time around? The quartet — Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy, Mason...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
EW.com
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to 'stop being such a p---y' while filming Edge of Tomorrow
Emily Blunt is opening up about the grueling production of the 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow and a very direct comment offered to her by costar Tom Cruise. The actress recalled the taxing stunts and costumes required of her while on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett's Wondery podcast SmartLess, set to premiere to a wider audience on Monday, revealing that Cruise told her to "stop being such a p---y" after she expressed some concerns about a shoot.
Comments / 0