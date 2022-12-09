Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Maluma Among Stars to Perform at 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
On Tuesday, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood or Morgan Myles will be crowned the season 22 winner As fans anxiously await The Voice season 22 winner, a series of star-studded performances might ease the nerves! On Wednesday, the competition show announced that the season finale will include performances by a wide range of musicians like Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and more. OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and season 21 winners Girl Named Tom will also take the stage. RELATED: Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from...
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Morgan Myles The Voice 2022 Top 10 “Tennessee Whiskey” Chris Stapleton, Season 22 Live
Morgan Myles performs “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Morgan Myles performs Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Morgan Myles The Voice Live Top 10. Contestant: Morgan...
WATCH: Blake Shelton Performs Iconic Glen Campbell Hit on ‘The Voice’
Last night, Blake Shelton got to take some time off from his coaching duties on The Voice to perform. However, he didn’t do it alone. Instead, he hit the stage with the remaining four members of Team Blake. Together, they performed the Glen Campbell classic “Southern Nights” before we learned who moved on to the next round. Check out the killer performance below.
Watch 'The Voice' Country Crooner That John Legend Says Belongs on an Awards Show!
Country singer Morgan Myles had her best performance to date on The Voice during Top 10 night with her rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey,” which most recently had been on the charts as performed by Chris Stapleton. It was the night that fans selected songs for the artists to...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
Esteemed Country Music Journalist and Musician Peter Cooper Dead at 52
Peter Cooper, who established a twin career as one of country music's most important journalists and a well-respected, Grammy-nominated musician in his own right, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Cooper died in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 6) after suffering a head injury in a fall. Cooper was born...
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Bring 'Barmageddon' 'Keg Kurling' to 'The Voice' : Watch the Coaches Compete
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are bringing their new show Barmageddon to their current show The Voice. To get fans excited about Barmageddon's upcoming premiere on USA Network on Dec. 5, the two friends got their Voice cast mates Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello to go head-to-head in one of the game show's classic competitions, "keg kurling." The game is a version of shuffleboard that uses empty beer kegs in place of discs.
LeAnn Rimes Suffers Vocal Cord Bleed, Postpones Shows: ‘I Am Devastated’
LeAnn Rimes will be forced to reschedule shows on her holiday tour due to a vocal injury stemming from an illness. The singer shares a handwritten letter on social media, explaining to fans that she cannot sing or speak due to a "bleed" on her vocal cord. Thus, she must postpone concerts in Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, which were planned for Dec. 9 and 10.
Caroline Jones Is Zac Brown Band’s Newest Member, But the Solo Dream Is Still Very Much Alive — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and John Legend to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)
The Voice has some major performances lined up for this week's live semifinals!. ET can exclusively announce that season 22 coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be performing live on the semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Blake will sing his hit, "No Body," while John will be performing "Nervous" from his new album, Legend.
Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
Kane Brown’s Wife, Katelyn, Joins Him Live for ‘Thank God’ Duet: ‘I’m So Proud of You!’ [Watch]
Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, finally delivered what fans have been wanting when they released their first duet, "Thank God," in September of 2022. On Thursday night (Dec. 1), they took things a step further by performing the song together on stage for the first time. During a show...
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics
CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake Leads Top 5 Amid Shocking Eliminations
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another live results show, as the Top 8 was whittled down to the Top 5 ahead of next week’s finale. The show featured some shocking results, as three Team Blake artists were voted through by America, and some seriously talented singers battled for the final spot in the Instant Save.
Tyler Hubbard Delivers Toys to Kids at Vanderbilt Hospital [Watch]
Tyler Hubbard did his part to spread Christmas cheer in a very special way last week. The singer teamed up with First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) and toy company Mattell to deliver 2,000 toys to children receiving treatment at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series
Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
Dolly Parton to Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd, Prince and More on Upcoming Album ‘Rock Star’
Dolly Parton is ready to take on some of rock music's most iconic songs. During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the country icon shared new details about her exciting, genre-bending project. Parton's upcoming album, Rock Star, will include covers of famous tracks from the genre's...
