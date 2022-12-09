Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
A Nashville Man Shows Off His $4500 Apartment On A Tourist Street & Says It's So Noisy
A man's apartment in Nashville, TN is currently going viral due to TikTok users being shocked at the amount he pays in monthly rent despite having to deal with the constant noisiness coming from the famous Broadway Street. realtor Gavren Dochterman (@gavrenn) recently posted a video on the social media...
clarksvillenow.com
Vintage guitar and amplifier shop The Guitar Haunt opens in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – You no longer need to drive to Nashville to check out some awesome vintage guitars. The Guitar Haunt is Clarksville’s newest music store, specializing in vintage or rare guitars, amplifiers and pedals. “I opened this shop, first of all, for me,” owner Lloyd...
Eric Church Debuts Heartfelt New Song About Fatherhood at Grand Ole Opry
Eric Church was on hand at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday (Dec. 10) to help welcome Ashley McBryde as the newest member of the time-honored institution. He and McBryde performed her song "Bible and a .44," which was inspired by her grandfather, and later, he returned to the stage to sing a brand new, unreleased song.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville
An extensive seafood and steak restaurant, Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is decorated with a huge fish tank filled with tropical sea creatures. Guests can watch sharks and stingrays swim beneath the surface. It is a great place to celebrate a special event or get a birthday treat. The restaurant...
Dolly Parton Makes Dream Come True For Alabama Teenager With Stage 4 Cancer
Dolly Parton continued her long-held practice of making others' Christmas dreams come true when she spent time with an Alabama teen who's battling cancer. A 19-year-old from Cordova, Katelyn Dill met Parton in Nashville at the country singer's office. Alabama-based nonprofit Magic Moments arranged the Dec. 5 memory for Dill and her family.
WKRN
Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN
Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. Nolensville police taking patrol requests for those …. The Nolensville Police Department wants to keep you safe from the Grinch this Christmas. Remembering plane crash victims 45 years later. Forty-five years ago, the Evansville basketball team was killed in a...
'It's so special:' Toy store withstands the test of time in Nashville
For more than 70 years, one family-owned business has brought joy to children across Nashville. With the holidays here, business is booming at Phillips Toy Mart.
Culinary Estate coming to Hendersonville next year
The Highlight is expected to open in 2023.
Elle King Cancels Shows Following Dramatic Fall Down Stairs
CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle King has canceled three radio shows after suffering a concussion from a late-night fall down the stairs. The 33-year-old "Ex's & Oh's" singer announced the cancellations on Instagram and Twitter, writing that the dramatic fall occurred while she was making a bottle for her 15-month-old son, Lucky Levi, whom she shares with partner Dan Tooker.
WKRN
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s...
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving
Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
1029thebuzz.com
Nashville Named One of the Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the US
It’s no surprise that Nashville is growing at an insane rate. Even the surrounding areas like Franklin and The Boro are filling up fast. Recently, ISN ranked Nashville in the Top 5 fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country. See below, and read more from ISN HERE.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Must-See Holiday Light Displays in and Around Nashville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and there is a fa-la-la-la-lot of holiday cheer in Music City (and beyond). Grab a hot chocolate, don your finest ugly holiday sweater, and set out dashing through the snow, because we’ve rounded up some festive and fun light displays that Saint Nick himself would approve of.
WSMV
WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
rejournals.com
Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville
Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
Two Tullahoma City Schools Artists to have paintings on display at Nashville’s Parthenon
Two Tullahoma students recently received exciting news when they learned their artwork will be on display at the Parthenon in Nashville beginning this Thursday. Tullahoma High School freshman Angela Yang and Tullahoma Virtual Academy sophomore Arianna Marin both have paintings that are going to be a part of the Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition. The opening awards ceremony takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m. The gallery will be open at the Parthenon until Jan. 6.
territorysupply.com
Your Guide for the Ultimate Atlanta to Nashville Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Want an easy, relaxed southern road trip filled with nature, quaint small towns, and history aplenty? Then pack your bags for a journey from Atlanta to Nashville.
WSMV
Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Tennessee is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
