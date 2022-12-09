ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County investigating whether court employees fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief loans

By Brandon Ison
 4 days ago

Suspicion has been cast on Cook County court employees who received COVID-19 relief loans.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is looking into whether employees in his office fraudulently obtained federal Paycheck Protection Program loans.

However, at this point it is merely an investigation and none of the employees have been charged with a crime according to the Sun Times.

Evans has hired a law firm team at Zuber Lawler to interview his employees and he says that the investigation is expected to take about two months, according to a letter from Evans to his employees.

That letter was obtained by the Sun Times which found that 20 employees appear to have received a total of $530,000 in loans. Almost all of the loans ranging from $20,000 to more than $40,000 have been forgiven.

There have been four employees working in other county departments that have been fired or quit this year while under the same suspicion.

Comments / 11

Therese Szeniawski
4d ago

Timothy Evans the judge beware of him I wouldn't believe he was involved in that these are all your crooks and criminal " they were getting that money for there protection!!

Reply
2
