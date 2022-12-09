ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

New London fire displaces family of four

By Greg Smith
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
New London ― Two firefighters were injured fighting a two-alarm fire on Friday that severely damaged the home of a family of four.

The fire occurred at a two-story raised ranch at 238 Thames St. Firefighters arrived at about 11:30 a.m. to find the upper portion of the home engulfed in fire, flames shooting from the roof.

Catalina Gilgeous and her infant son were safely out of the home when firefighters arrived. Gilgeous said she was in the living room when she heard a “crackling noise,” and opened the back door to investigate. She noticed the smoke swirling around her home. She grabbed her son and got out.

Her husband, Brian Gilgeous, and their 7-year-old daughter were not home at the time.

Catalina Gilgeious, who was evaluated for smoke inhalation by emergency medical personnel at the scene, stood in tears across the street from her home as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

New London Fire Chief Thomas Curcio said firefighters had gone into the burning home and quickly found the fire had already burned through the attic. One firefighter was hit by a falling piece of the ceiling and another sustained a burned arm, Curcio said. Both of the firefighters were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office. The home is expected to be deemed uninhabitable but the Gilgeous family said they were waiting to see is any of their personal belongings, including paperwork from a landscape business they run from the home, are salvageable.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to provide emergency assistance, including funds for a place to stay.

g.smith@theday.com

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
