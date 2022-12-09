ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.  Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.  This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How To Celebrate The Holidays In El Paso By Yourself

Whenever the holidays are here, it's a wonderful time to get together with friends & family that you haven't seen in forever. However there might be times where you can't; whether everyone is too busy or they can't visit this year. But that's ok; because there are still many ways...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Dog Owners Excited About The New Dog Park Coming To West Central El Paso

Central El Pasoans haven't had a designated park where they can take their four-legged friends before, but that's all changing starting next year. The City of El Paso has done a great job of adding new dog parks across the city for dog owners to enjoy, but some areas of the city have still been waiting to get a park specially designed for their furry family member. Residents in the neighborhoods in central El Paso around Kern Place and UTEP haven't had a designated dog park to take their dogs off the leash and let them wander freely.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Shops With Cool Christmas Gifts For Sports Freaks

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. Everyone has a sports freak on their Christmas shopping list and there are several, locally owned and operated businesses in El Paso where you can find them a gift.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Destiny Church to give out food, other items to 400 families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Destiny Church in Northeast El Paso is planning to give out food to 400 families during its Annual Holiday Food Giveaway at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9615 Dyer. The event will be drive-thru only and will include toys and other items this  year. The church has given out […]
EL PASO, TX
franchising.com

Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory

December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes

El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
