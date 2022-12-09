ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
OHIO STATE
Mashed

Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
Fox17

'Mint Meltaways' recalled for undeclared peanuts, packaging error

(WXMI) — Cranberry Sweets & More has recalled its “Mint Meltaways” candy due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told the affected four- and eight-ounce packages were sold via mail order throughout the U.S. since Sept. 21. The FDA...
swineweb.com

High hog prices squeeze pork processors: USDA ERS

Pork processors will likely pay higher hog prices through yearend due to lower supplies of slaughter-ready hogs, while confronting consumer resistance to pork price increases, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Combined, these factors will continue to pressure processors’ price spreads, the agency said in its latest Livestock, Poultry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy