IWatchTexas is a statewide reporting tool that students and teachers in the state are encouraged to use. It launched in 2013 as a statewide suspicious activity reporting system, but after the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018, Governor Greg Abbott announced the expansion of iWatchTexas. Over $2 million was spent in order to expand into a separate reporting tool for school-related tips and to prevent another tragedy via school-shooting. It isn't used as an emergency system, but it only takes about 5 minutes to fill out the report and all of them are reviewed by analysts at one of eight DPS regional centers.

