Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
A Magical Sighting of a Rare Black Swan in Texas is Pure Joy
Some people love to find beauty in nature, especially during the holidays. A Facebook group called Growing Up Texan recently shared a video of a really rare experience for most people. Not only Texans, but we are the lucky ones to be blessed by a rare creature. No, not Bigfoot.
Texas Governor Bans TikTok On State Agency Devices
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Is Cracking Down On The Popular Video App But Is He Aware That He's Messing With His "Neighbors"?. Thankfully, this article probably pulled you away from scrolling up and down through TikTok while you're bored which more and more of us are getting accustomed to but if you're an employee for the State Of Texas and have the app on your state issued device, its about to get deleted.
6 Futuristic Ways McDonald’s is Changing the Way Texans Get Food
Welcome to the future of McDonald's, Texas. Would you like fries with that?. McDonald's has just opened their latest restaurant with a "take away' concept right here in the great state of Texas. Of course. These futuristic Mc Donald's feature grab and go service, with zero dine in availability and...
This Is What Parents Need to Know About iWatchTexas
IWatchTexas is a statewide reporting tool that students and teachers in the state are encouraged to use. It launched in 2013 as a statewide suspicious activity reporting system, but after the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018, Governor Greg Abbott announced the expansion of iWatchTexas. Over $2 million was spent in order to expand into a separate reporting tool for school-related tips and to prevent another tragedy via school-shooting. It isn't used as an emergency system, but it only takes about 5 minutes to fill out the report and all of them are reviewed by analysts at one of eight DPS regional centers.
