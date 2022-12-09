Read full article on original website
7 out of 10 Healthcare Workers Find it Stressful to Manage Their Finances
– More than half of all healthcare workers (52%) feel less confident about their personal financial situation now compared to a year ago, according to a recent Harris Poll, among over 2,000 U.S. adults of which nearly 200 are healthcare workers, commissioned by IntelyCare and DailyPay. – The latest IntelyCare...
UpStream Raises $140M to Expand Value-Based Care Model Nationwide
– Value-based care provider UpStream raises $140M in Series B funding co-led by Coatue and Dragoneer with additional participation from other top healthcare and technology investors, including Avidity Partners, Define Ventures and Mubadala. This round brings its total funding to nearly $185M to date. – UpStream supports physicians operating under...
Improving Patient Access to Med Services Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Improving patient access to medical services remains a top priority for U.S. health systems as they grapple with economic uncertainty and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered patient behavior, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine (CCM) and KLAS Research. –...
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Primary Care Shifts to Pharmacy and Retail Clinic Settings, Survey Reveals
– Primary care is continuing to decentralize with more decisions made outside of primary care offices, according to a recent report by Wolters Kluwer. – The Pharmacy Next: Health Consumer Medication Trends survey explores consumer sentiment amid this shift, and offers insight into what safeguards are needed to address their top concerns around medication-related care.
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
WellSpan Health & Helix to Create Population Genomics Program
– WellSpan Health and Helix, the nation’s leading population genomics and viral surveillance company, announced today a partnership to create a comprehensive population genomics program designed to improve patient healthcare outcomes by integrating genetic insights into clinical care and research. – Patients who are interested can have a DNA...
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
Serena Williams-Backed Juno Medical Raises $12M to Expand Tech-Enabled Healthcare Clinics
– Juno Medical, the modern doctor’s office that’s designed for the 99% raises $12M in Series A funding co-led by Julian Eison, Managing Partner at NEXT VENTURES, and Serena Williams, Managing Partner at Serena Ventures. Other notable participants include Vast Ventures, which led Juno’s seed round, Empire State Development’s New York Ventures, TXV Partners, Genius Guild, Gaingels, and previous investors Atento Capital and Humbition.
QGenda Launches Nurse and Staff Workforce Management Platform
– QGenda, a leading provider of healthcare workforce management solutions, announced the launch of QGenda Nurse and Staff Workforce Management, a mobile-first solution that makes it easier to deploy and manage today’s enterprise healthcare workforce. – Built from the ground up on a single platform, the solution includes healthcare-specific...
Does Data Hold the Key to Streamlining Provider Credentialing?
Provider credentialing is an essential part of healthcare. A provider cannot work or get paid without a proper license or credential, and yet this highly complex process is still done on paper (also sticky notes on file cabinets, Excel spreadsheets—you get the idea) by many healthcare organizations. Manually credentialing providers adds to an already lengthy process. One expired certificate or a delayed privileging request can prevent a provider from seeing patients for more than 60 days.
Osso VR and American College of Cardiology to Develop Immersive Training for Cardiovascular Professionals
– Osso VR, a virtual reality (VR) company in healthcare, and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), a global nonprofit dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care announced a new collaboration to develop an immersive, VR-enabled training program for cardiovascular professionals. – The collaboration builds upon the ACC’s long tradition of educational...
PayZen Nabs $200M for Personalized, No-Cost Patient Financing
– PayZen, the fintech company tackling healthcare affordability with personalized, no-cost patient financing solutions raises a $220 million growth round. The round is composed of $20 million in equity financing and a $200 million credit facility led by 7wireVentures, while Viola Credit provided a $200 million warehouse credit facility to support continued market expansion.
Collective Health Appoints Chief Financial Officer
– Collective Health has appointed Chris Newman as its new Chief Financial Officer. Under this leadership, he will be responsible for leading the finance team at Collective Health, while ensuring the company continues to grow in a way that delivers on its brand promise. Prior to joining Collective Health, Chris...
KLAS: State of Value-Based Care Reimbursement in 2022 Trends
– Value-based care (VBC) has been established as a priority among healthcare organizations and payers as participants have gained more experience in managing their quality metrics and contracts, ultimately realizing returns on their investments. – For their latest report, Value-Based Care Reimbursement 2022, KLAS talked to 54 healthcare executives—including CEOs,...
Patients could feel pinch as health plans seek to offload pricey prescription costs
Anna Sutton was shocked when she received a letter from her husband's job-based health plan stating that Humira, an expensive drug used to treat her daughter's juvenile arthritis, was now on a long list of medications considered "nonessential benefits." The July 2021 letter said the family could either participate in...
5 Proven Strategies to Increase Employee Retention And Reduce Operational Costs In Senior Living
Staffing turnover in senior care has reached an all-time high at an annual rate of 48.5% among all employees and 68.1% among resident assistants and personal care aides. At a sunk cost of roughly $2,200 per employee, staff turnover is expensive and results in lower resident satisfaction, quality of care and occupancy.
How to Prevent A Healthcare Staffing Crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic scrambled the business models and labor-market dynamics for many industries, but probably none as dramatically and directly as healthcare. Incredible, sustained demand coupled with regional disparities, political complications, and cultural challenges have left the healthcare industry on life support, especially regarding staffing. Healthcare workers are burned out...
Persistent Partners with Amazon HealthLake to Transform Population Health
– Persistent Systems, a global Digital Engineering provider, expands its relationship with AWS by partnering with Amazon HealthLake to help its Healthcare and Life Sciences clients accelerate their care transformation journeys. – The partnership will enable Persistent’s clients to improve quality of care and scale their population health initiatives with...
