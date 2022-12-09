ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged in Connection to Shooting from September

An 18-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection with a shooting back from September. Darrell Harris Jr. was already in police custody when he was charged with the incident. It was on September 25th, at 5:03 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 500 block of West Bellarmine Drive after receiving multiple calls reporting the sound of gunfire. Shortly after arriving, officers located a six-year-old male who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The juvenile was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center, treated and later released. Officers completed an extensive search for information regarding, and located multiple residences and vehicles struck by gunfire.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Investigation launched after body of 14-year-old boy found in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - The Kane County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after the body of a teenage boy was found in Aurora Tuesday night. Police say a 14-year-old was found dead in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue around 8:11 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing. As further information becomes...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
WAUKEGAN, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Man and Woman Suffer Lacerations and Stab Wounds and Garage Set on Fire Saturday Morning, Sterling Man in Custody Facing Charges

Just after 6:30 Saturday morning, Sterling Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers say when they arrived they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez of Sterling outside of the residence. Officers also discovered a female and a male victim bleeding from multiple lacerations and stab wounds inside the residence. Officers also found an active fire in the garage.
STERLING, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with fleeing and eluding police in Plano

An Aurora man is being charged with fleeing and eluding police after brief chase Sunday night in Plano. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Vinod K. Gunya was charged and released with his to notice to appear in Kendall County Court. Police say that officers tried to pull Gunya...
PLANO, IL
CBS Chicago

Son shot while intervening as food vendor dad was robbed on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street vendors are being targeted throughout the city by armed robbers.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday, the most recent incident happened in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side, where a son tried to intervene as his dad was being held at gunpoint. The son ended up getting shot, and is now recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital.We have been in touch with the son, Alejandro Aparicio Jr., and he is expected to be okay. But on Monday night, his father, Alejandro Aparicio Sr., shared with us the horrifying moments watching his son get shot –...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour

CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
CHICAGO, IL

