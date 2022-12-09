Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged in Connection to Shooting from September
An 18-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection with a shooting back from September. Darrell Harris Jr. was already in police custody when he was charged with the incident. It was on September 25th, at 5:03 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 500 block of West Bellarmine Drive after receiving multiple calls reporting the sound of gunfire. Shortly after arriving, officers located a six-year-old male who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The juvenile was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center, treated and later released. Officers completed an extensive search for information regarding, and located multiple residences and vehicles struck by gunfire.
Chicago man on parole fatally shot three people, wounded another after being kicked out of party: police
CHICAGO - A convicted felon who was on parole has been charged in a fatal shooting that occurred during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend. Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, of Chicago, faces three felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping.
fox32chicago.com
Investigation launched after body of 14-year-old boy found in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - The Kane County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after the body of a teenage boy was found in Aurora Tuesday night. Police say a 14-year-old was found dead in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue around 8:11 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing. As further information becomes...
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
Police search for suspect who robbed Belvidere Mobil gas station
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Belvidere are looking for the man who robbed the Mobil Gas Station at 1741 Pearl Street early Monday morning. Police said the robbery occurred around 5:03 a.m. when a black male in his mid-30s, approximately 6’01” and 210 pounds, clean-shaven, and wearing a black stocking cap, black sweatshirts, and […]
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
Fox Lake shooting leaves man, 77, dead after he allegedly invited woman over; 2 charged
Investigators said the military veteran was shot once in the head by a man who accompanied a woman who they said the victim had invited to his home for a romantic encounter in exchange for money.
nrgmediadixon.com
Man and Woman Suffer Lacerations and Stab Wounds and Garage Set on Fire Saturday Morning, Sterling Man in Custody Facing Charges
Just after 6:30 Saturday morning, Sterling Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers say when they arrived they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez of Sterling outside of the residence. Officers also discovered a female and a male victim bleeding from multiple lacerations and stab wounds inside the residence. Officers also found an active fire in the garage.
Woman in her mid-20s found shot to death inside car near Waukegan manufacturing plant
A woman died after she was found shot and unresponsive inside a vehicle in front of a manufacturing plant in Waukegan Monday evening, authorities said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 7:37 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Joe Florip said […]
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with fleeing and eluding police in Plano
An Aurora man is being charged with fleeing and eluding police after brief chase Sunday night in Plano. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Vinod K. Gunya was charged and released with his to notice to appear in Kendall County Court. Police say that officers tried to pull Gunya...
Son shot while intervening as food vendor dad was robbed on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street vendors are being targeted throughout the city by armed robbers.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday, the most recent incident happened in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side, where a son tried to intervene as his dad was being held at gunpoint. The son ended up getting shot, and is now recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital.We have been in touch with the son, Alejandro Aparicio Jr., and he is expected to be okay. But on Monday night, his father, Alejandro Aparicio Sr., shared with us the horrifying moments watching his son get shot –...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Business Robbed, Police Asking For The Communities Help With Footage
On Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:03 a.m. the Belvidere Police Department was dispatched to the Mobil Gas Station located at 1741 Pearl Street, Belvidere, Illinois 61008, for a robbery to the business. Belvidere Police Officers and Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and began searching the...
Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after armed robbery in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. - The second suspect in Thursday's police involved shooting in Lombard was charged with attempted murder of an officer and denied bail. Anthony Brown, 31, appeared in bond court Saturday morning. Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Dec. 8 around 4:05 p.m....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
Comments / 0