Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Stephen King has a two-word review for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Stephen King, the master of all things horror, has given a short-but-sweet review for Guillermo del Toro’s new animated movie Pinocchio. Pinocchio released on streaming service Netflix on December 9. It is a stop-motion animation reimagining of the classic Pinocchio story (previously most famous as a Disney movie), and has been roundly praised by critics for its thematic depth and gorgeous visuals.
Mike Flanagan to Adapt Stephen King's Dark Tower for Amazon

In the wake of moving from an overall deal with Netflix to Amazon, writer/director Mike Flanagan and his longtime executive producer Trevor Macy have revealed that they have acquired the rights to a screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. Flanagan said to Deadline in an interview that he’s already written a pilot script and season outlines for the show, and imagines a series that will run for five seasons and culminated by two self-contained feature films.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss & Kids Surprise Allison For Mother's Day. Hollywood has lost a beloved star. Dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared alongside Ellen DeGeneres as a DJ and guest host on her long-running talk show, has died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker confirmed on Dec. 14.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Make Rare Public Appearance With 3 Kids

Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Carrie's ICONIC Wedding Dress AGAIN. And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick lit up Broadway for a family night out. The couple turned date night on Broadway into a family affair, taking their three children—James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha—to the world premiere of the musical Some Like It Hot on Dec. 11.
‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Night Court: Dan Fielding Towers Over Melissa Rauch's Judge Abby Stone in NBC Sequel — 2023 FIRST LOOK

In his latest battle with a Judge Stone, Night Court‘s Dan Fielding certainly has a height advantage. As part of our 2023 First Look series, TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at NBC’s continuation of the hit ’80s courtroom comedy, with The Big Bang Theory‘s Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone (the daughter of the original series’ Judge Harry Stone) and John Larroquette returning as slick attorney Dan Fielding. In the photo above, Dan is casting a skeptical — maybe even disgusted — look in Abby’s direction as they stand in what looks a lot like Harry’s old judge’s chambers....
Hill House & Bly Manor Team Noticed "Changes" in Netflix Relationship Before Moving to Amazon

Netflix managed to score some mainstream horror TV success stories in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor anthology series – thanks to a creative team that included showrunner/producer Mike Flanagan, and executive producer Trevor Macy. The successes of Hill House and Bly Manor led to the continued success of Flanagan and Macy's Midnight Mass miniseries – but more recently things hit a wall.
Legendary Cancelled After 3 Seasons as HBO Max Purge Continues

HBO Max has dropped the ball, cancelling the voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. This is HBO Max’s second unscripted cancellation in two days, following Monday’s axing of FBoy Island. It’s also the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.) Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Dashaun Wesley was the Master of Ceremonies,...
