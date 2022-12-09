Read full article on original website
California’s Health Insurance Marketplace Aims to Boost Black Enrollment
Covered California, the state’s health insurance marketplace, has teamed with Black and African-American health leaders to help and encourage communities of color to take advantage of open enrollment and find a high-quality, affordable health insurance plan. “A core part of Covered California’s mission is to improve health care quality...
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Accused of Placing Most HIV Drugs into Highest Tiers
HIV and hepatitis groups filed discrimination complaints against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, alleging that the health insurer placed nearly all HIV medications on the most expensive tiers. The complaints were filed by the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network with the federal...
Project in Rural Kentucky Shows Progress Toward Hepatitis C Elimination
Three quarters of people who currently or previously used drugs completed treatment for hepatitis C and about two thirds were cured in a low-barrier program in a rural Appalachian community, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. “Early results from this clinical trial indicate that it is possible...
Vermont Corrections Department Fails to Treat Hepatitis C
The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) failed to meet requirements of a settlement regarding the treatment of incarcerated individuals with hepatitis C virus (HCV). In 2018, the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Harvard Law School’s Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation and the law firm of Costello, Valente & Gentry filed a class-action federal lawsuit against defendants including top officials with the Agency of Human Services and VitalCore Health Strategies, an organization under contract with the state of Vermont to supply proper prison health care. The lawsuit, which cited lack of proper health care for incarcerated individuals with HCV, was filed after a legislative hearing revealed that only 1 of the 258 incarcerated people with HCV received treatment in 2017.
