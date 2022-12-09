ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgxa.tv

Search underway for masked man who robbed Macon gas station Wednesday morning

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The robbery of a Macon gas station is under investigation Wednesday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed the BP gas station on Mount Pleasant Church Road just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man came inside with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got the cash, he ran away.
41nbc.com

1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
13WMAZ

Houston County may add more than 75 license plate-reading cameras

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras could soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The FLOCK camera system isn't anything new to Houston County. The Warner Robins Police Department has been using FLOCK for a while, and now, the rest of the county has started the process to get their own.
wgxa.tv

Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe

UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
41nbc.com

Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital. Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on...
13WMAZ

Woman shot by deputies in Baldwin County after they say she attacked with a hammer, charged

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies and the GBI are investigating after a woman was hurt in officer-involved shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Bill Massee with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in about a break-in at Antioch Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road. Two deputies went to investigate at the church.
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
41nbc.com

Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
wgxa.tv

P&Z: Full House Tavern violated permit; New business signs, personal care homes

When a 42-year-old man was shot outside Full House Tavern early Monday morning, the restaurant was in violation of zoning laws, said Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Jeff Ruggieri. P&Z inspectors “routinely go by” the business and had previously discovered what Ruggieri described as a packed parking lot...
wgxa.tv

GBI: Woman attacked Baldwin Co. deputies with a hammer before they shot her

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been shot and a deputy injured following an officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County Tuesday night. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Baldwin County Sheriff's office was called to Antioch Primitive Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road in Milledgeville just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The call was about a burglary happening at the church.
