HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras could soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The FLOCK camera system isn't anything new to Houston County. The Warner Robins Police Department has been using FLOCK for a while, and now, the rest of the county has started the process to get their own.

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO