UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in car accident in Bleckley County identified
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 6 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the victim has been identified as Chedeline St Louis. A pedestrian is dead after being hit on State Route 87 in Bleckley County, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol. A Kia Optima was...
Search underway for masked man who robbed Macon gas station Wednesday morning
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The robbery of a Macon gas station is under investigation Wednesday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed the BP gas station on Mount Pleasant Church Road just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man came inside with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got the cash, he ran away.
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they've identified the person who was found shot and killed in a parking lot on Thomaston Road. According to Jones, the person is Destin Howard, 23. The call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday. Jones said several shell casings...
1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia State Patrol searching for suspect on the loose after car chase in Dudley
DUDLEY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a suspect on the loose after a chase that ended up in North Wood Trails in Dudley Monday evening. According to a Facebook post on their page, the man jumped out of his car and ran away....
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a body that was found shot to death in a parking lot on Thomaston Road on Friday. Deputies describe the victim as being a male with brown skin and waist-length braided extensions....
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in South Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station on Wednesday. It happened after 6:40 a.m. at the BP gas station on 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road according to a press release. A man entered the store with a firearm...
Georgia State Patrol searching for man who fled vehicle during pursuit in Laurens County
DUDLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is searching for a man who fled on foot during a pursuit Monday night. A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, posted just before 9 o’clock, said the chase ended in the Northwood Trail neighborhood in Dudley. “Male suspect jumped...
Houston County may add more than 75 license plate-reading cameras
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras could soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The FLOCK camera system isn't anything new to Houston County. The Warner Robins Police Department has been using FLOCK for a while, and now, the rest of the county has started the process to get their own.
Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe
UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital. Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on...
Deputies identify 23-year-old found shot to death in empty parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found shot to death in an empty parking lot. On Friday, deputies said they were investigating a death on Thomaston Road after receiving reports of a body being found in the parking lot of an empty business at 9:27 a.m.
Woman shot by deputies in Baldwin County after they say she attacked with a hammer, charged
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies and the GBI are investigating after a woman was hurt in officer-involved shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Bill Massee with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in about a break-in at Antioch Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road. Two deputies went to investigate at the church.
Monroe County breaks ground on future site of fire station
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — After a Monroe County fire station burned down a little over a year ago, a donation from a power company is providing a fresh start. Oglethorpe Power donated the land. Last year, a fire truck caught fire inside Monroe County's Fire Station 10 on Evans...
Warner Robins man says nearby solid waste station littering neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County man says a company responsible for picking up waste is the same company responsible for scattering it over his neighborhood. Trash once kicked to the curb is sticking around in a Houston County neighborhood off Story Road -- scattered trash bags, cans, and even children's old toys.
One injured in shooting in parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon
MACON — A 42-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon just after 3 a.m. Monday. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person shot in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies found a 42-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
P&Z: Full House Tavern violated permit; New business signs, personal care homes
When a 42-year-old man was shot outside Full House Tavern early Monday morning, the restaurant was in violation of zoning laws, said Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Jeff Ruggieri. P&Z inspectors “routinely go by” the business and had previously discovered what Ruggieri described as a packed parking lot...
GBI: Woman attacked Baldwin Co. deputies with a hammer before they shot her
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been shot and a deputy injured following an officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County Tuesday night. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Baldwin County Sheriff's office was called to Antioch Primitive Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road in Milledgeville just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The call was about a burglary happening at the church.
