ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores

DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
UTAH STATE
indenvertimes.com

6 Legal Facts in Colorado You Might Not Know

If you’re planning on moving to Denver or another area of Colorado, it’s always a good idea to brush up on the state’s legal regulations. Here are some facts about Colorado laws that may surprise you!. 1. Freedom to Marry. Colorado was one of the first states...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Coldest City In Colorado

People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Flu rates soaring in Colorado, nationwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Flu is back with a vengeance this season. “This is a higher level of influenza in our community compared to the past several years,” said Dr. Richard Vu of Springs-based Matthew-Vu Medical Group. He told 11 News reporter Alexa Belcastro that he is expecting...
COLORADO STATE
Hep

Frozen Raspberries Recalled for Hepatitis A

Over 1,200 cases of James Farms Frozen Raspberries were voluntarily recalled by Exportadora Copramar of Chile after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected hepatitis A during testing. Hepatitis A virus (HAV) is an acute form of hepatitis, which means it does not cause long-term, or chronic, infection. It...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KJCT8

Colorado Payback Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds

A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado secretary of state certified the 2022 general election on Monday. “The certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as the conclusion of a mandatory recount in the race for Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race,” part of a news release from the Secretary of State’s Office reads.
COLORADO STATE
Hep

Hep

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
659
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.

 https://www.hepmag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy