KJCT8
Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
Prepare your budget: Cage-free egg rule starts in January
Starting next month, caged hens in the state will need to be held in enclosures that give them one square foot of floor space. The requirement is part of the state's phased-in efforts to go cage-free by 2025.
ksl.com
This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores
DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
indenvertimes.com
6 Legal Facts in Colorado You Might Not Know
If you’re planning on moving to Denver or another area of Colorado, it’s always a good idea to brush up on the state’s legal regulations. Here are some facts about Colorado laws that may surprise you!. 1. Freedom to Marry. Colorado was one of the first states...
KKTV
Doctors raise concerns over growing number of respiratory illness cases in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State and federal funding to help people recover from multiple respiratory illnesses statewide will continue for another 30 days. Gov. Jared Polis just extended an executive order covering COVID, the flu and RSV over the weekend. The state health department tells 11 News there are some encouraging trends when it comes to RSV.
iheart.com
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
KKTV
Flu rates soaring in Colorado, nationwide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Flu is back with a vengeance this season. “This is a higher level of influenza in our community compared to the past several years,” said Dr. Richard Vu of Springs-based Matthew-Vu Medical Group. He told 11 News reporter Alexa Belcastro that he is expecting...
Frozen Raspberries Recalled for Hepatitis A
Over 1,200 cases of James Farms Frozen Raspberries were voluntarily recalled by Exportadora Copramar of Chile after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected hepatitis A during testing. Hepatitis A virus (HAV) is an acute form of hepatitis, which means it does not cause long-term, or chronic, infection. It...
KJCT8
Colorado Payback Program
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
Is a front license plate required in Colorado?
If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.
KKTV
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels
Colorado had more hate crime in 2021 than any year since the FBI began tracking hate crimes in 1990. There were 285 reported to the agency, up from 280 in 2020.
New Colorado law will prohibit sale of eggs that aren't cage-free
A new Colorado law requires eggs sold at grocery stores to come from cage-free hens. That means Colorado egg producers need to make required changes too.
UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds
A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a viewer
After Denver7 shared the story of Stefan Keryan, an 8-year-old who was hurt while on vacation with his family in Belize, the owner of Peak Medevac reached out and offered to go pick him up for free.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
KKTV
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
KKTV
Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado secretary of state certified the 2022 general election on Monday. “The certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as the conclusion of a mandatory recount in the race for Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race,” part of a news release from the Secretary of State’s Office reads.
coloradosun.com
Pueblo sees first attempt by Texas-based anti-abortion activist to challenge Colorado law
A proposed ordinance in Pueblo that would effectively ban abortions in the city marks the first attempt by a Texas-based anti-abortion group to poke holes in a Colorado law passed this year that prohibits restrictions on access to abortion and contraception. The organization, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, started in...
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
