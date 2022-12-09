Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
963kklz.com
If You Own One Of These Vehicles, It Might Get Stolen In Las Vegas
It used to be that just our catalytic converters had to be protected. Now it appears whole vehicles are more in danger than ever before. Vehicle thefts are surging in Las Vegas. During the month of November alone, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received 825 reports of stolen cars and trucks, as reported by 8 News Now. And in October, there were even more. 934 reports came in that month. That’s an increase this year of 20% over last year.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Las Vegas police release more photos of casino robbery suspect as search continues 1 month later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released additional photos Wednesday morning of a suspect accused of robbing a Las Vegas valley casino as their search continues one month after the crime was committed. The suspect is accused of robbing the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino on Nov. 16 around 6:30 p.m. and threatening to kill a […]
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near the IR 215 and Windmill eastbound off-ramp. According to the officials, a Honda Acura and a bus were involved in the collision. The driver of the Acura failed to decrease their...
8newsnow.com
New sports facility coming to former Fiesta Henderson site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site. The announcement came Tuesday, Dec.13, that a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site. The property, along with Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station,...
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder says he is innocent
A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.
Accused two-time Las Vegas casino robber faces federal charge
The man accused of robbing a cage cashier at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip last month, who was convicted in a prior casino robbery, now faces a federal charge connected to the crime.
Suspect robs casino cage in Henderson, apparently unarmed, before driving away: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of robbing a casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort and evading police, officers said Tuesday afternoon. Just before 9 p.m. Monday night, the suspect, described as a Black male adult, entered the casino and demanded cash from a cage employee, Henderson police said. “The suspect did […]
Las Vegas assistant accused of stealing tens of thousands from former employer
A former administrative assistant at a health and wellness company is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cash deposits, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Las Vegas woman stabbed, killed boyfriend after he hit her during argument over infidelity: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend after she said he hit her during an argument about infidelity, according to an arrest report. Rotesha Battle, 47, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend of 20 years, identified by police as […]
electrek.co
A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas
A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new temple location site in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple to be built in the Las Vegas valley will be located near North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, according to a Tuesday news release. The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be built on a 19.8-acre site and marks the […]
8newsnow.com
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting
Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley apartment Friday morning and attempting to steal an AR-15 during a private party gun sale, according to police. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley...
Henderson might buy Fiesta Casino site for $32 million
Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.
Energy department official caught on camera stealing luggage at Las Vegas airport, police say
An energy department official was caught on camera stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas this summer, according to an arrest warrant the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
8newsnow.com
8 great Las Vegas valley thrift stores to shop for bargains, hidden treasures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — My mother-in-law was a champion thrift-store shopper. No longer with us, her daughter is the new champ. From knickknacks to Depression-era glassware to designer clothing and handbags. Two of the most important women in my life could hunt down these items. The valley has several...
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle
Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
North Las Vegas Police: Man claims he ‘needed to pay some bills’ after bank robbery arrest
North Las Vegas Police have arrested a man accused of a bank robbery after he told police he "needed to pay some bills."
Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
Comments / 3