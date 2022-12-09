ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5Azb_0jdL6qf700

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors.

The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found an error rate of 3.67% based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot during a May inspection, according to a news release.

The store was previously fined in March for a failed inspection. It passed an inspection in July, according to the release.

In total, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services fined 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties during investigations in the third-quarter.

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the news release. “Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers.

Troxler urged customers to pay attention during check out and check receipts to ensure the price on the shelf matches the price rung up at the register. Customers should alert managers of any discrepancies.

“The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register,” according to the news release.

A store is fined if more than 2% of the items ring up at a rate higher than advertised, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Undercharges are also reported but stores are not penalized.

The department fines stores if follow-up inspections are failed and the store is subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until the error rate is at or below 2%, according to the release.

Comments / 34

bekind
4d ago

Now look, it needs to be right to begin with. At my age, I cannot remember what the price on an item was by the time I check out after paying for 50 items, jeez.

Reply(4)
8
Willa Dean Fields-Mcneal
4d ago

wow!!!! I didn't know that. some people can hardly pay for things they really need. they don't need an over charge. correct it please. Thank you.

Reply
3
Keith Fritz
3d ago

That's why when I buy stuff from Walmart or any other store .I take a picture of the item and the shelf price of it. They have been stealing from the American public for to long and now they have to pay for their mistakes. But I really doubt it if they will never change their ways.Some how they have something to take your last dollar on something else.

Reply
2
