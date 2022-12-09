Acknowledging ‘the promise of equal justice falls short’ for some, N.H. courts aim to become more inclusive

In keeping with our commitment to becoming a more diverse and inclusive news organization, NHPR is making regular reports to the public on diversity in our journalism. Our content teams – the NHPR newsroom and the people who make our podcasts – have been tracking the race/ethnicity and gender of the sources cited or guests included in their work. We began a new method of data collection in October 2021, and in doing so switched from tracking our sources’ gender to determining and tracking the pronouns our sources use to describe themselves. We are careful not to conflate the two, and we recognize that we cannot assume one from the other. But using the correct pronouns in our reporting is really important; misgendering does harm to our trans and non-binary neighbors.

