Acknowledging ‘the promise of equal justice falls short’ for some, N.H. courts aim to become more inclusive

NHPR
Ban on slavery and right to abortion officially added to Vermont Constitution
Top elected officials gathered in the Statehouse Tuesday to formally add two amendments to the Vermont Constitution. Voters in November overwhelmingly approved one proposition that bans slavery in all forms in the constitution, and another that enshrines access to abortion and “personal reproductive autonomy” in the state’s founding document.
WCVB
Gov. Baker 'disappointed' with Biden administration as Mass. pushes forward with migrant response
BOSTON — With his term in office coming to an end but a migrant crisis that seems far from resolution, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration on Tuesday. Baker said he was "really disappointed" to have not received a response after asking the Biden Administration to grant permission for the migrants to work while they wait for their asylum applications to be processed.
WMUR.com
Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has written a new book about what he calls his family’s very public and painful mental health journey. Broderick discussed his book “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health” at...
NHPR
An Update on Diversity in NHPR's Sourcing: 7/1 - 9/30/2022
In keeping with our commitment to becoming a more diverse and inclusive news organization, NHPR is making regular reports to the public on diversity in our journalism. Our content teams – the NHPR newsroom and the people who make our podcasts – have been tracking the race/ethnicity and gender of the sources cited or guests included in their work. We began a new method of data collection in October 2021, and in doing so switched from tracking our sources’ gender to determining and tracking the pronouns our sources use to describe themselves. We are careful not to conflate the two, and we recognize that we cannot assume one from the other. But using the correct pronouns in our reporting is really important; misgendering does harm to our trans and non-binary neighbors.
Mayor Wu signs ordinance requiring captions on public-facing tvs to increase access for people with disabilities
Mayor Michelle Wu last Friday signed an ordinance requiring that places of public accommodations in the City of Boston, such as restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms, turn on the closed captioning function on any televisions in public areas. The ordinance, sponsored by Council President Ed Flynn, was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council this week with the goal of removing barriers in public spaces related to communications access for people with disabilities.
manchesterinklink.com
Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends
MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
WCVB
Federal indictment describes NH resident's alleged role in sending restricted technology to Russia
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A New Hampshire home was used as a waypoint for repackaging electronics and other high-tech gear before it was illegally shipped onward to Europe and, eventually, to Russia, according to a federal indictment. In a plot dating back to at least 2017, the group is accused...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of being part of Russian smuggling ring
CONCORD, N.H. — A Merrimack man is facing federal charges after he was accused of being part of a Russian smuggling ring. At a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Concord, Alexey Brayman had bail set at a $150,000 unsecured bond. He is also subject to a curfew and electronic monitoring.
NHPR
Lakes Region officials dispute state's claims about vetting process for Laconia State School developer
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When executive councilors questioned the state’s choice of a buyer for the former Laconia State School campus last week, the governor and head of the Department of Administrative Services assured them her professional and financial qualifications had been widely vetted.
NHPR
Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that the state is seeing less uptake than expected given high energy costs this winter for both home heat and power.
WMUR.com
Concord city councilors approve $35,000 to restore land after homeless camp clearing
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord's city council has unanimously voted to spend $35,000 to clean up a former homeless camp on Locke Road. The camp was one of three sites around the city that was recently cleared out. The land has a conservation easement and city councilors said the money...
WCVB
Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man wins another legal victory over lawyers' fees
BOSTON — A judge ruled Monday that the state will have to pay the legal bills of Fred Weichel, wrongfully convicted in a mob-related murder, totaling more than $1 million. The decision means Weichel can collect the full $1 million award that stemmed from his civil trial in October.
liveboston617.org
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor-elect Healey hiring effort “very intense”; discusses influx of migrants
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, DEC. 9, 2022….Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team. During a visit to the State House, Healey was asked if she would be open...
NHPR
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chairman charged with theft of objects from Plimoth Patuxet
Plymouth police are pursuing charges against two Mashpee residents, including the chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, in the alleged theft of four items from the Wampanoag homesite at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums. The museum says two black bear skins and two bulrush mats were stolen in early November from...
WCVB
Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
NHPR
N.H. hospitals are seeing a sharp rise in flu cases
Hospitals in New Hampshire are seeing a sharp rise in flu cases, on top of other respiratory viruses that continue to circulate. The past two years saw little flu activity, as COVID-related mitigation measures like masking and social distancing kept influenza and other viruses largely in check compared to typical flu seasons. Before the pandemic, flu killed tens of thousands of Americans each year.
