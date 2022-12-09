ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Acknowledging ‘the promise of equal justice falls short’ for some, N.H. courts aim to become more inclusive

By New Hampshire Public Radio
NHPR
 4 days ago
NHPR

Ban on slavery and right to abortion officially added to Vermont Constitution

Top elected officials gathered in the Statehouse Tuesday to formally add two amendments to the Vermont Constitution. Voters in November overwhelmingly approved one proposition that bans slavery in all forms in the constitution, and another that enshrines access to abortion and “personal reproductive autonomy” in the state’s founding document.
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Gov. Baker 'disappointed' with Biden administration as Mass. pushes forward with migrant response

BOSTON — With his term in office coming to an end but a migrant crisis that seems far from resolution, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration on Tuesday. Baker said he was "really disappointed" to have not received a response after asking the Biden Administration to grant permission for the migrants to work while they wait for their asylum applications to be processed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health

MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has written a new book about what he calls his family’s very public and painful mental health journey. Broderick discussed his book “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health” at...
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

An Update on Diversity in NHPR's Sourcing: 7/1 - 9/30/2022

In keeping with our commitment to becoming a more diverse and inclusive news organization, NHPR is making regular reports to the public on diversity in our journalism. Our content teams – the NHPR newsroom and the people who make our podcasts – have been tracking the race/ethnicity and gender of the sources cited or guests included in their work. We began a new method of data collection in October 2021, and in doing so switched from tracking our sources’ gender to determining and tracking the pronouns our sources use to describe themselves. We are careful not to conflate the two, and we recognize that we cannot assume one from the other. But using the correct pronouns in our reporting is really important; misgendering does harm to our trans and non-binary neighbors.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu signs ordinance requiring captions on public-facing tvs to increase access for people with disabilities

Mayor Michelle Wu last Friday signed an ordinance requiring that places of public accommodations in the City of Boston, such as restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms, turn on the closed captioning function on any televisions in public areas. The ordinance, sponsored by Council President Ed Flynn, was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council this week with the goal of removing barriers in public spaces related to communications access for people with disabilities.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends

MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man accused of being part of Russian smuggling ring

CONCORD, N.H. — A Merrimack man is facing federal charges after he was accused of being part of a Russian smuggling ring. At a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Concord, Alexey Brayman had bail set at a $150,000 unsecured bond. He is also subject to a curfew and electronic monitoring.
MERRIMACK, NH
NHPR

Lakes Region officials dispute state's claims about vetting process for Laconia State School developer

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When executive councilors questioned the state’s choice of a buyer for the former Laconia State School campus last week, the governor and head of the Department of Administrative Services assured them her professional and financial qualifications had been widely vetted.
LACONIA, NH
liveboston617.org

Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments

Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

N.H. hospitals are seeing a sharp rise in flu cases

Hospitals in New Hampshire are seeing a sharp rise in flu cases, on top of other respiratory viruses that continue to circulate. The past two years saw little flu activity, as COVID-related mitigation measures like masking and social distancing kept influenza and other viruses largely in check compared to typical flu seasons. Before the pandemic, flu killed tens of thousands of Americans each year.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

