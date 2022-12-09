ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bob Hippler
3d ago

I take Baker Mayfield back in a minute not only is a good quarterback I'd like him in the locker room compared to the quarterback we currently have.

Pro Master Building Solution
4d ago

we all know the Browns are completely dysfunctional and have no idea what the hell they’re doing. for example, leading OBJ anthem Baker get away, and not making it work .

Herbert Rimmer
3d ago

Browns fans are so desperate for something they'll put their hopes on something like Watson .The browns biggest mistake was OBJ , the giants didn't dump him for no reason. He dropped more passes in Cleveland than he caught. The only reason he was successful in LA was he had a receiver on the other side of the field drawing coverage.

