I take Baker Mayfield back in a minute not only is a good quarterback I'd like him in the locker room compared to the quarterback we currently have.
we all know the Browns are completely dysfunctional and have no idea what the hell they’re doing. for example, leading OBJ anthem Baker get away, and not making it work .
Browns fans are so desperate for something they'll put their hopes on something like Watson .The browns biggest mistake was OBJ , the giants didn't dump him for no reason. He dropped more passes in Cleveland than he caught. The only reason he was successful in LA was he had a receiver on the other side of the field drawing coverage.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Related
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams
Brittany Mahomes Loses It, Fires Off Tweet After Husband Patrick Mahomes Makes Unreal TD Pass
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement
NFL world reacts to horrible Deshaun Watson news
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy
Deion Sanders Takes Shot At Legendary College Football Coach
Look: Tom Brady Getting Praised For Classy Postgame Decision
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime
Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Announcement
Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 14