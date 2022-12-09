ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonewall, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana

With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

Can Many make 5th straight championship game in 2023?

MANY, La. (KALB) - Just a few days after the Many Tigers captured the Division III State Championship, the team’s third title in nine years, many fans and players are already wondering if that success can continue to reach their 5th straight championship game. The Tigers have played for...
MANY, LA
ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Area schools dismissing early today; others canceling activities

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The threat of severe weather has caused several area schools to make the decision to close early today. Others will remain open but cancel after-school activities. Caddo Parish elementary schools will close at noon, followed at 12:30 p.m. by the middle schools and 1 p.m. for all...
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers

A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
DALLAS, TX
ktalnews.com

Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new burger joint opens Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Shreveport where another one recently closed its doors. Hopdoddy Burger Bar is in Suite 100 at 1370 E. 70th St. That’s the same building between Fern Avenue and Whole Foods where Grub once operated. KSLA...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Child, mother found dead after tornado destroyed their home in south Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

BPCC Theatre to host Spring show auditions Jan. 17-18

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players encourages local actors to audition for the 2023 spring shows. Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 18 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Actors should bring a headshot and resume if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to complete an audition form. You may choose to audition for either or both shows at the time of your audition.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport

I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy