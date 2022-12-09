Read full article on original website
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport Lousiana
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at Home
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final Preview
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
kalb.com
Can Many make 5th straight championship game in 2023?
MANY, La. (KALB) - Just a few days after the Many Tigers captured the Division III State Championship, the team’s third title in nine years, many fans and players are already wondering if that success can continue to reach their 5th straight championship game. The Tigers have played for...
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
KTBS
Area schools dismissing early today; others canceling activities
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The threat of severe weather has caused several area schools to make the decision to close early today. Others will remain open but cancel after-school activities. Caddo Parish elementary schools will close at noon, followed at 12:30 p.m. by the middle schools and 1 p.m. for all...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
kalb.com
Many’s Coach Jess Curtis joins Sportsnite after their undefeated title run
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Many Tigers’ Head Football Coach Jess Curtis joins Mary-Margaret and Elijah Nixon as he goes through the stellar night his team had as they won their third title in school history. The Tigers’ defeated the Union Parish Farmers 35-13.
First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers
A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
KSLA
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens Dec. 13 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new burger joint opens Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Shreveport where another one recently closed its doors. Hopdoddy Burger Bar is in Suite 100 at 1370 E. 70th St. That’s the same building between Fern Avenue and Whole Foods where Grub once operated. KSLA...
ktalnews.com
Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later
A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
KTBS
Child, mother found dead after tornado destroyed their home in south Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
KTBS
David Raines Community Health Centers opens Fair Park Middle School location
SHREVEPORT, La. - David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) hosted the grand opening for its newest school-based center on Monday at Fair Park Middle School in Shreveport. School Superintendent Lamar Goree was on hand to speak to the importance of the opening. "One thing — as we've come through this...
KTBS
BPCC Theatre to host Spring show auditions Jan. 17-18
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players encourages local actors to audition for the 2023 spring shows. Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 18 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Actors should bring a headshot and resume if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to complete an audition form. You may choose to audition for either or both shows at the time of your audition.
Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
brproud.com
Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
ktalnews.com
PHOTOS: Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after tornado touchdown
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county after a tornado touched down in the area late Tuesday afternoon. “It sounded like a freight train, you know, like a convoy, a bunch of trucks,” Nickie...
