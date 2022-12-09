ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Verdes Estates, CA

CBS LA

City of Palos Verdes Estates determines another landslide could happen at any moment

After a landslide along the coast Friday in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, a preliminary geotechnical analysis of the soil conditions determined another portion of the slope is actively moving and could fall at any time, experts said. Experts said they were worried about forecasted rains over the next 72 hours because weather conditions are likely to worsen the present condition, impacting the safety of people and property in the area. Monday, the City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Mark Prestwich issued a Proclamation of Existence and Threatened Existence of Local Emergency. The Emergency Proclamation authorizes the Director of Emergency Services to take steps necessary for the protection of life, property, and the environment in the City of Palos Verdes Estates.The landslide occurred along the coast near Rosita Place in PVE, adjacent to the City of Torrance. A portion of the cliff collapsed and deposited debris onto the beach below. The slide also undermined a portion of the backyard of an adjacent property. No injuries have been reported.The beach remains closed and the public should avoid the area.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
Sand Hills Express

Dramatic video shows 2 people being rescued after surviving drop into canyon

Two people were rescued by helicopter after their car plunged more than 200 feet into a California canyon, dramatic videos showed. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles County along the Angeles Forest Highway, around the 19th mile marker. A vehicle containing two people somehow went over the side of the road, falling about 250 feet down an 800-foot slope into Monkey Canyon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Palos Verdes Estates Declares Local Emergency After Landslide

Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges Sale of the Cannon's Hotel Development Site Dana Point, California

Beverly Hills, California (December 13, 2022) --Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged the sale of the fee simple interest in the Cannon’s Hotel Development Site in Dana Point, California. The former home of Cannon’s Restaurant, the site is fully entitled and has received California Coastal Commission approval for a 100-room boutique luxury hotel.
DANA POINT, CA
Long Beach Post

Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill

Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
foxla.com

LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Arrows mysteriously appear in Huntington Beach neighborhood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating after at least six arrows were discovered in residential areas in the Orange County city. Authorities said over the past two weeks, the arrows have been found in areas west of Indianapolis Avenue and Brookhurst Street, located...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach

A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions

Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach firefighters battle overnight strip mall fire

Early this morning Long Beach Fire Department responded to a large commercial fire in a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations. The fire occurred near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue. Defensive fire operations were used to extinguish the fire due to the significant fire progression and...
LONG BEACH, CA

