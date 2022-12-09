Read full article on original website
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
Monty’s Good Burger Owner Opens New Vegan Pizza Joint on MelroseVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
City of Palos Verdes Estates determines another landslide could happen at any moment
After a landslide along the coast Friday in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, a preliminary geotechnical analysis of the soil conditions determined another portion of the slope is actively moving and could fall at any time, experts said. Experts said they were worried about forecasted rains over the next 72 hours because weather conditions are likely to worsen the present condition, impacting the safety of people and property in the area. Monday, the City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Mark Prestwich issued a Proclamation of Existence and Threatened Existence of Local Emergency. The Emergency Proclamation authorizes the Director of Emergency Services to take steps necessary for the protection of life, property, and the environment in the City of Palos Verdes Estates.The landslide occurred along the coast near Rosita Place in PVE, adjacent to the City of Torrance. A portion of the cliff collapsed and deposited debris onto the beach below. The slide also undermined a portion of the backyard of an adjacent property. No injuries have been reported.The beach remains closed and the public should avoid the area.
Southern California Officials Worried About More Landslides After Huge Rockfall Caught on Camera
A rockfall occurred in the coastal Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, and now, officials are worried that more landslides may follow. Thankfully, no injuries were reported after the incident, the city said in a statement. The landslide occurred at 10 a.m. local time. It forced a local beach...
Sand Hills Express
Dramatic video shows 2 people being rescued after surviving drop into canyon
Two people were rescued by helicopter after their car plunged more than 200 feet into a California canyon, dramatic videos showed. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles County along the Angeles Forest Highway, around the 19th mile marker. A vehicle containing two people somehow went over the side of the road, falling about 250 feet down an 800-foot slope into Monkey Canyon.
fox10phoenix.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
NBC Los Angeles
Palos Verdes Estates Declares Local Emergency After Landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Juan Capistrano woman killed in fatal freeway crash
SIGNAL HILL, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid people. They’re skittish,” Rebecca Dmytryk, CEO of Humane Wildlife Control Inc., told KTLA’s John Fenoglio.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges Sale of the Cannon's Hotel Development Site Dana Point, California
Beverly Hills, California (December 13, 2022) --Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged the sale of the fee simple interest in the Cannon’s Hotel Development Site in Dana Point, California. The former home of Cannon’s Restaurant, the site is fully entitled and has received California Coastal Commission approval for a 100-room boutique luxury hotel.
Long Beach Post
Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill
Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
foxla.com
LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
foxla.com
Arrows mysteriously appear in Huntington Beach neighborhood
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating after at least six arrows were discovered in residential areas in the Orange County city. Authorities said over the past two weeks, the arrows have been found in areas west of Indianapolis Avenue and Brookhurst Street, located...
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
2 small chihuahuas killed by coyotes in Granada Hills, video shows moment leading up to attack
Two small chihuahuas were killed by coyotes Sunday morning at a home in Granada Hills. This comes after a coyote was euthanized after it attacked a little girl in Woodland Hills.
Watch: Aerial video shows Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach
A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it.
KTLA.com
Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach
A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
KTLA.com
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach firefighters battle overnight strip mall fire
Early this morning Long Beach Fire Department responded to a large commercial fire in a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations. The fire occurred near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue. Defensive fire operations were used to extinguish the fire due to the significant fire progression and...
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
