fox10phoenix.com

Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains

BIG HORN, Wyoming - Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them. In Big Horn earlier this month, Rachel Gordon captured photos of the breaking ocean waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two...
