Manchester, NH

Former Teacher Who Robbed 6 Banks In Mass, NH Gets Nearly 5 Years In Prison: Feds

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago

A judge sentenced a Manchester, NH, man who pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to nearly five years in prison, authorities said.

Eric Mohan, 48, was accused of six bank robberies — including one Tewksbury bank twice — during a three-month spree that began in February, the US Attorney for New Hampshire said. He confessed to the crimes in September.

Mohan started the spree on February 11 when he robbed the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, where he handed the teller a note and escaped with $2,000 in cash, the prosecutor said. He followed that up with heists at Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury (twice), an Align Credit Union in Danvers, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, NH, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, NH, authorities said.

The FBI saw Mohan as the suspect in early April after they identified his car leaving one of the robberies. Agents arrested him as he left the Service Federal Credit Union with more than $10,000 in cash and a demand note, the prosecutor said.

The judge sentenced him to 57 months in prison, though his public defender had asked for no more than four. Jeffrey Levin told the court that Mohan, a former teacher, was only robbing to feed a drug habit, SeaCoastOnline reported .

"These robberies were motivated, as so many are, by a desperate drug addiction," Levin said in a motion, per the newspaper. "Eric has been struggling with addiction for many years, and this spree was, unfortunately, the result."

The head of the Boston FBI said the additional time should send a message to other potential robbers about the cost of such a crime.

“Eric Mohan is a serial bank robber who terrorized innocent bank tellers and bystanders just trying to go about their daily lives, and his actions will no doubt have a lifelong impact on those involved,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta said in a news release. “Today’s sentence should send a clear message that if you rob a bank in this state, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will find you, arrest you, and ensure you go to federal prison for a long time.”

