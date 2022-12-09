Read full article on original website
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City. If you’ve ever been out and about in Carson City on a clear weekday morning, you’ve likely seen all sorts of small aircraft buzzing about. In the summer of this year, I had made a morning routine of hiking with my dogs on the west side of town before digging into my day, and I noticed that like clockwork at 9am, two aircraft I’d never seen before would fly overhead. They appeared to have wheels with two seats each, and a kite that you’d see on a hang glider. There was almost always one yellow one and one green one flying over the trail and toward Lake Tahoe together. After about a week of seeing them glide overhead I finally resolved that I had to know if this was an experience I could have for myself.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down. As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff Dispatch. They are urging residents to be patient with Carson City while relaying information to them....
thingstodopost.org
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Carson Valley, Nevada
Discover the best hotels in Carson Valley, Nevada including Carson Valley Inn, Best Western Topaz Lake Inn, Historian Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Minden, an IHG Hotel, Holiday Inn Club Vacations David Walley's Resort, an IHG Hotel, Topaz Lodge, Quality Inn & Suites Minden US-395. 1. Carson Valley Inn.
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
mynews4.com
2 arrested in connection to April 2021 murder in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested two men in connection to an April 2021 murder, police announced Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, on Tuesday, December 13, Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit Detectives, with assistance of the Nevada Parole Probation, FBI and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit have arrested 26-year-old Christian A Barcenas from Reno, and 26-year-old Daniel Mendez from Winnemucca, for the murder of Marcos Avalos in April 2021.
luxury-houses.net
A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada
263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
2news.com
Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno
The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 12, 2022, R-C Snowy report
Genoa, Nev. — The ongoing power outage at Lake Tahoe and weather conditions have prompted school district officials to close Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools today. Valley schools are on a 90-minute delay. Genoa, Nev. — As of 5:45 a.m., 965 homes and businesses at Lake Tahoe...
2news.com
Wreaths Across America Celebration in Fernley and Reno to be held on Saturday
The Nevada Veteran's Coalition (NVC) will be placing wreaths on Veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 9 a.m. In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lawsuit to overturn South Lake Tahoe’s VHR-restricting Measure T in judge’s hands
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A lawsuit attempting to overturn the vacation home rental restricting Measure T that was passed by South Lake Tahoe voters in 2018 may soon reach a conclusion. Oral arguments were heard Tuesday, Dec. 13, in a Sacramento court and City Attorney Heather Stroud was...
2news.com
Abandoned retirement home demolished for UNR student housing
Developers are bulldozing the vacant Reno Valley Retirement Center east of UNR. The project taking its place will cater to new tenants - students, instead of seniors. The developer, 'Up Campus,' has plans for a five-story building with over 600 rooms for students. Tyler Ammermann, development manager, said in an...
Photos, videos show effects of massive winter storm in California’s Sierra Nevada
Images show the effects of a massive winter storm on Northern California's Sierra Nevada region.
2news.com
Sparks Boulevard Project Ahead Of Schedule
The Regional Transportation Commission’s Sparks Boulevard project is three months ahead of schedule. Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Thursday. The crash happened in the 1400 block of North Carson Street at around 5:50 p.m. According to the Carson City firefighters, the unknown driver of the vehicle reportedly hit a fence. The car...
KCRA.com
Thousands still without power following weekend storm in the Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thousands are still without power Monday morning in and around the South Lake Tahoe area after a weekend storm hit the Sierra. According to Liberty Utilities, 7,719 customers are without power. The estimated restoration time for most areas is 8 p.m., according to Liberty...
2news.com
Division of Child and Family Services Angel Tree toy workshop
Throughout the year staff at the State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) wear many hats, on Saturday, the DCFS staff put on their elf hats and went to work for Santa by hosting a Toy Workshop event to organized more than 600 toys and gifts that were collected for the annual Angel Tree toy and gift drive.
KOLO TV Reno
Christmas shopping spree for 25 children on Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Twenty-five children in need got to go Christmas shopping at Kohl’s in Reno on Saturday. It was an effort by the Hot August Nights Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. The children were selected based on need and were not the recipients...
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through Monday morning
Rain will linger throughout the evening on Sunday in the Valley and snow will remain active in the Sierra after heavy snow snarled traffic, forcing roadway closures for those headed to the mountains and high winds caused power outages across Northern California. Residents in South Lake Tahoe have seen power...
2news.com
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
2news.com
City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center
The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
