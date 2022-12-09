ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City

High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City. If you’ve ever been out and about in Carson City on a clear weekday morning, you’ve likely seen all sorts of small aircraft buzzing about. In the summer of this year, I had made a morning routine of hiking with my dogs on the west side of town before digging into my day, and I noticed that like clockwork at 9am, two aircraft I’d never seen before would fly overhead. They appeared to have wheels with two seats each, and a kite that you’d see on a hang glider. There was almost always one yellow one and one green one flying over the trail and toward Lake Tahoe together. After about a week of seeing them glide overhead I finally resolved that I had to know if this was an experience I could have for myself.
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch down

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down. As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff Dispatch. They are urging residents to be patient with Carson City while relaying information to them....
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Carson Valley, Nevada

Discover the best hotels in Carson Valley, Nevada including Carson Valley Inn, Best Western Topaz Lake Inn, Historian Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Minden, an IHG Hotel, Holiday Inn Club Vacations David Walley's Resort, an IHG Hotel, Topaz Lodge, Quality Inn & Suites Minden US-395. 1. Carson Valley Inn.
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center

--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
2 arrested in connection to April 2021 murder in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested two men in connection to an April 2021 murder, police announced Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, on Tuesday, December 13, Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit Detectives, with assistance of the Nevada Parole Probation, FBI and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit have arrested 26-year-old Christian A Barcenas from Reno, and 26-year-old Daniel Mendez from Winnemucca, for the murder of Marcos Avalos in April 2021.
A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada

263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno

The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
The Dec. 12, 2022, R-C Snowy report

Genoa, Nev. — The ongoing power outage at Lake Tahoe and weather conditions have prompted school district officials to close Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools today. Valley schools are on a 90-minute delay. Genoa, Nev. — As of 5:45 a.m., 965 homes and businesses at Lake Tahoe...
Abandoned retirement home demolished for UNR student housing

Developers are bulldozing the vacant Reno Valley Retirement Center east of UNR. The project taking its place will cater to new tenants - students, instead of seniors. The developer, 'Up Campus,' has plans for a five-story building with over 600 rooms for students. Tyler Ammermann, development manager, said in an...
Sparks Boulevard Project Ahead Of Schedule

The Regional Transportation Commission’s Sparks Boulevard project is three months ahead of schedule. Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.
Division of Child and Family Services Angel Tree toy workshop

Throughout the year staff at the State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) wear many hats, on Saturday, the DCFS staff put on their elf hats and went to work for Santa by hosting a Toy Workshop event to organized more than 600 toys and gifts that were collected for the annual Angel Tree toy and gift drive.
Christmas shopping spree for 25 children on Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Twenty-five children in need got to go Christmas shopping at Kohl’s in Reno on Saturday. It was an effort by the Hot August Nights Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. The children were selected based on need and were not the recipients...
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center

The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
