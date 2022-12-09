ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Comments / 3

Related
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash

An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns

The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to fire at former OKCPS building for second time in six months

OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple fires were discovered early Wednesday morning in an abandoned school building in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a passerby saw smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. and called 911. Crews responded to the scene and saw smoke and a trash fire in separate rooms on the second floor of a structure that used to be an Oklahoma City Public Schools building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family left with pieces of a home after Wayne tornado

WAYNE, Okla. — A family was left to pick up the pieces of their home after a tornado touched down in Wayne Tuesday morning. The family of four huddled together in a corner of their basement when the tornado hit. Timothy Lynn, the father of the family, said it happened quickly.
WAYNE, OK
KOCO

Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
CHICKASHA, OK
KXII.com

Garvin County man arrested for running car off road

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car. According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035. 28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy