Read full article on original website
Related
Police release arrest video of popular Norman bakery owner
Less than a week after her death, new body camera video is giving us a look at the arrest of a popular Norman bakery owner.
Oklahoma Daily
Bodycam footage, 911 calls show Cookie Cottage owner sought child welfare check before arrest
The Norman Police Department released body camera footage and 911 calls Tuesday related to Shannon Hanchett’s arrest 12 days before her death in the Cleveland County Detention Center. Hanchett, owner of the Cookie Cottage on Main Street, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 1400 block...
OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Apartment Shooting
Cell phone towers and a messaging app helped Oklahoma City police identify an accused killer. Police arrested Akevia Davis, 22, on Monday for the November 13th murder of Dillard Tornes, 34, at his northwest Oklahoma City apartment. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.
KOCO
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
Deputies: One injured, suspect killed in Newalla shooting
Authorities in Cleveland County say one person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home
An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
Docs: Dispute over land led to deadly Seminole Co. shooting
Newly uncovered court documents reveal a deadly Seminole County shootout started as a dispute over land and trespassing.
Quadruple murder survivor in same jail as alleged assailant, facing drug and fraud charges
The survivor of a pot farm quadruple homicide is now out of the hospital and in the Kingfisher County jail, not too far from his assailant.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash
An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
Norman PD still looking for third suspect in alleged Campus Corner rape
Norman PD are still in search of a third suspect in an alleged rape that took place near Campus Corner.
Oklahoma City man undergoes alleged unemployment fraud as OESC continues to battle the activity
More than two years after the start of the pandemic, Oklahomans are still falling victim to unemployment fraud.
KOCO
Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
news9.com
Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns
The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
KOCO
Crews respond to fire at former OKCPS building for second time in six months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple fires were discovered early Wednesday morning in an abandoned school building in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a passerby saw smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. and called 911. Crews responded to the scene and saw smoke and a trash fire in separate rooms on the second floor of a structure that used to be an Oklahoma City Public Schools building.
Oklahoma Daily
Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center
An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
KOCO
One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up
OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
KOCO
Oklahoma family left with pieces of a home after Wayne tornado
WAYNE, Okla. — A family was left to pick up the pieces of their home after a tornado touched down in Wayne Tuesday morning. The family of four huddled together in a corner of their basement when the tornado hit. Timothy Lynn, the father of the family, said it happened quickly.
KOCO
Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
KXII.com
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car. According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035. 28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an...
Fugitive arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of Texas murder
A man allegedly on the run from authorities in Texas has been arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of murder.
Comments / 3