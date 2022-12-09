Read full article on original website
Nick Saban releases statement on Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is dealing with a serious medical issue. This has led to an outpouring of support for one of college football’s most iconic figures, the Pirate. Now, the Alabama football account has announced a message in support of Mike Leach from Crimson Tide head...
Deion Sanders Takes Shot At Legendary College Football Coach
It's safe to say that Deion Sanders isn't a fan of a legendary college football head coach. Sanders recalled his visit to the University of Georgia and his visit with head coach Vince Dooley. It's safe to say Coach Prime wasn't a fan. “When I went to the University of...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday
The NFL world is furious with a referee in the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon. One referee ruled Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out on a scoring play, even though he appeared to never actually touch the sideline. NFL fans are furious. "Did the refs just...
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
Look: SEC Quarterback's Message For Mike Leach Goes Viral
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition this Monday afternoon, the University announced in an update earlier today. Leach, who reportedly suffered a "personal health issue" on Sunday, has been on the mind of many college football fans and has received ...
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival
A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61. In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at...
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Mike Leach's Death On Tuesday
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away last night after complications from a heart condition. He was just 61 years old. Leach suffered a massive heart attack this past weekend and had to be taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition until he passed. After news...
Breaking: Star College Football Quarterback Transferring
One of the top Group of Five quarterbacks from the past three seasons is heading into the transfer portal for his final year of college football. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal. McCall is the Chanticleers' all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 75 over the past three seasons.
