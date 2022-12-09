Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing person
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, Ona Scott has been missing since Monday, Dec. 5. Scott is described as a white female with pinkish-red hair, who stands...
WDAM-TV
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reported missing person Corban Chancellor, 18, has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin wanted to thank the public for their assistance in sharing information on Corban Chancellor’s missing status. Want more WDAM 7 news...
WDAM-TV
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
WDAM-TV
‘Cornbread’ caught: Jones Co. shooting suspect arrested in overnight search
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for a Jones County shooting suspect ended overnight Sunday after several agencies assisted in the suspect’s arrest. Stephen Shane Poole, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” 45, of Moselle, was wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting of William Parker in Jones County on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man wanted in a burglary investigation. According to HPD, 36-year-old Malcolm Porter, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for one count of residential burglary. The charge is in connection to a break-in at an apartment on William Carey Parkway on Nov. 3.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. shooting supect arrested in overnight search
Mississippi Power discussed its safety protocols to ensure customers stay with power as often as possible. A group of high schoolers made a sizable donation to support displaced storm victims. USM Chorale performs at Petal 3-D School. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Staff members at the school say the performance...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on aggravated assault warrant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault has been taken into custody. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 29-year-old Shaquille Adams, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and HPD on his active arrest warrant. Adams was...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police partner with Jones County Rest Home to grant residents’ wish lists
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is partnering with the Jones County Rest Home to provide gifts for its residents. The rest home has compiled a list of different items that will be used and appreciated by each resident. Some items include pajamas, blankets, slippers, home decor and other personal items.
WDAM-TV
Driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Jones Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an overturned vehicle only suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the rollover on 77 Old Highway 15 South at 6:45 a.m.
WDAM-TV
Deputy, EMA likely help save Jones County woman
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took three doses of nasal Narcan, but Jones County first responders helped save a woman who was suspected of overdosing Saturday evening. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose involving an adult female at a residence off of Mississippi 15 south on Saturday evening.
WDAM-TV
Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is getting ready to open its 361 safe room tomorrow for the likelihood of severe weather. Right now, the EMA says we’re at an enhanced risk, which means the possibility of thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes. EMA...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel looking to hire firefighters and police officers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every few months, the City of Laurel gives a civil service exam to potential new police officers and firefighters. The test is the first step in determining if you’re fit for a career in these two fields. “It really is just a general aptitude test,”...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
WDAM-TV
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night. Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker. His bond was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday.
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was injured by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road. Officers said the passenger side mirror of a...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning break-in at a Hub City restaurant led to a quick arrest of a local man. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 60-year-old Darryl Thomas for one count of commercial burglary after he broke into a restaurant on J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive around 3:30 am on Sunday, Dec. 11.
WDAM-TV
Sharon VFD donates $600 for childrens’ Christmas
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recently notified of three children in need. After being placed into child protective services two weeks before Christmas, the department reached out to local agencies and services and the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department answered the call. Within minutes,...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall officer terminated after unanimous board of aldermen vote
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department. Gandy was put on paid leave for the previous 19 weeks for social media posts that violated policy. Gandy has more than 20 years of...
Sumrall fires officer who criticized town’s leadership on Facebook
SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sumrall Board of Aldermen voted to terminate a police officer who was suspended during the summer for allegedly making a Facebook post that criticized the town’s leadership. The Hattiesburg American reported Officer Josh Gandy’s post said, “When a leader doesn’t know how to lead, they micro-manage.” After the board voted […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: overnight fire destroys former skating rink
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has opened an official investigation into a overnight fire that destroyed the former Robinson’s Skating Rink located at 387 Orange Drive in the Glade Community. The investigation is being led by Jones County Fire Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter who has also reached out...
Comments / 0