WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
WIS-TV
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia, Boozer St. scene cleared
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to West Columbia Police, at around 12:30 Tuesday investigators responded to Boozer St. after receiving a call from out-of-state that a woman in the home had been assaulted and there was a young child in the home. Police say after about an hour and a...
WIS-TV
Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St. Tuesday afternoon. The department said at around 12:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 500 block of Boozer St. in response to a call from an out-of-state woman. The caller said her friend at the residence was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend. The caller also said that a young child was in the home and that both mother and child had locked themselves in the upstairs bathroom.
WIS-TV
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
Man charged with murder of missing Wagener woman
A man arrested in the disappearance of his girlfriend has been charged with her murder.
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
wach.com
West Columbia Police respond to barricaded domestic violence incident
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers responded to 500 block of Boozer Street Tuesday with a barricaded person incident. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from an out-of-state woman that her friend, who lives on Boozer St., had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend.
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
wach.com
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
Lexington Two begins demolishing George I. Pair Elementary school
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've driven down Platt Springs Road in West Columbia, you might've seen some demolition. That's because Lexington School District Two is tearing down George I. Pair Elementary School. Last week, the school district started physically removing pieces of the school. The demolition preparation work...
iheart.com
Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation
(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for suspects, stolen trailer
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the suspects connected to an alleged theft on Nov. 1. Authorities say an enclosed trailer was stolen from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid...
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs
NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
WIS-TV
‘His purpose was way bigger than him:’ Friends and family remember community advocate Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, the Midlands paid its final respects to Vince Ford, a longtime Richland School District One board member, Prisma Health executive and community advocate. Ford died last week at the age of 64. Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its...
