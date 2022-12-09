ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia, Boozer St. scene cleared

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to West Columbia Police, at around 12:30 Tuesday investigators responded to Boozer St. after receiving a call from out-of-state that a woman in the home had been assaulted and there was a young child in the home. Police say after about an hour and a...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St. Tuesday afternoon. The department said at around 12:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 500 block of Boozer St. in response to a call from an out-of-state woman. The caller said her friend at the residence was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend. The caller also said that a young child was in the home and that both mother and child had locked themselves in the upstairs bathroom.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
CAMDEN, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation

(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects, stolen trailer

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the suspects connected to an alleged theft on Nov. 1. Authorities say an enclosed trailer was stolen from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs

NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
SUMTER, SC

