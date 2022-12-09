ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cZ2u_0jdL5vBN00
Two members of the Eight Tray Gangster Crips gang in Baltimore will spend plenty of time in prison. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Carles Rabada

The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced.

Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang.

Another ETG Crips member, Marcus Williams, also known as “Gangsta C,” and “GC,” 34, of Baltimore, was also sentenced to 87 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in the conspiracy.

US Prosecutor Erek Barron said that the ETG Crips were a violent subset of the Crips gang that originated in California in the 1970s, eventually operating on the streets and in correctional facilities in Maryland beginning in the 2000s.

For years, prosecutors say that the ETG Crips controlled the drug trade in particular territories in Baltimore City, including:

  • The area around the intersection between West Baltimore Street and South Hilton Street in West Baltimore (the “Baltimore Hilton neighborhood”);
  • The area around the intersection between West Lexington Street and North Fremont Avenue (the “Lexington Terrace neighborhood”);
  • The area around the intersection between Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane in North Baltimore (the “Frankford Sinclair neighborhood”).

The ETG Crips members from the Baltimore Hilton and Lexington Terrace neighborhoods referred to themselves as the Baccwest ETG Crips—modeling themselves after the Baccwest ETG Crips in Los Angeles, according to officials, while ETG Crips members from the Frankford Sinclair neighborhood called themselves the Nutty North Side ETG Crips, with both groups working together for common criminal purposes.

According to their guilty pleas, Hall was the leader of the Baccwest ETG Crips in Baltimore, referred to as the “G” of the gang and Williams was a member of the gang.

The Baccwest ETG Crips operated street-level drug distribution “shops” in their neighborhoods, where they distributed heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, while targeting non-members of the gang who attempted to sell drugs in their territories.

Using social media, the ETG Crips asserted their claims to drug territories, intimidated rival gangs, witnesses, and rival gang members "to enhance the status of the ETG Crips and of individual members within the gang.”

Prosecutors say that gang members would post photos and rap videos to social media websites flaunting weapons and threatening to kill those who stood in the way of the gang.

Between May 2016 through November 2016, Hall and other ETG Crips conspired to murder members of the Black Guerilla Family (BGF) gang who operated a rival drug shop in the Lexington Terrace neighborhood, with Williams taking the lead in the murder.

On June 23, 2016, ETG Crips members attempted to murder two BGF gang members, instead shooting two innocent bystanders who were in the area at the time. The gang also shot BGF member Albert Pittman to death in the 4800 block of Midline Road in July 2016.

Officials said that on Nov. 11, 2016, in the 800 block of West Lexington Street, Hall opened fire on members of the rival BGF gang, killing BGF member Shyheim Brown and wounding two other victims

Immediately after the murder, prosecutors said that Hall sent a series of text messages about the shooting to a co-conspirator, saying “he had ‘Jus bashed the monkeys' (a derogatory term for members of BGF), and they ‘Wasn’t exspecting (sic) me be out early lmGCao (laughing my Gangster Crip ass off).”

As part of their plea, the two also admitted that between July 2017 and July 2019, they conspired to murder members of the Abington Avenue drug trafficking organization after taking over their territory.

They also planned to murder someone they believed cooperated with law enforcement and threatened a witness who testified against a fellow gang member in a state murder trial.

In total, Hall and Williams were sentenced for their roles in shooting or killing more than a dozen victims, according to the Department of Justice.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 6

The Wise guy
4d ago

Terrible horrible people. I am glad they are off the streets. Thanks to the DEA and the federal government and they are to be happy that they are going into a federal system. They will get fed better after they get out of maximum-security and I don’t have any parole system. Do you do 7/8 of your time we like that got away all the other chumps looking to do things like that. Hopefully this will serve as a example crime doesn’t pay and they are killing innocent people by mistake whoops is that what do you think law-enforcement gonna say that was a mistake will let you slide because they’re not horrible people

Reply
4
James Shipman
4d ago

well Merry Christmas! what a great present!.. God bless us all in Jesus name amen🙏♥️💛🖤💟🙏⚖🗽🕊🙏🇺🇸💪🙏❗❗❗

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family wants Baltimore leaders to 'put a padlock' on gas station where man was killed

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones of a man killed at a gas station over the weekend are calling for the business to be shut down.Albert Stevenson, 56, was killed at the BP station on Havenwood Road, not far from Morgan State University.Stevenson's nephew, Jamar Day, told WJZ, "it's time to shut it down."Day is concerned that shootings like this one could soon impact a nearby student."Who's going to be next? A Morgan State student?" Day said.The shooting happened Sunday night when Baltimore Police said at least two people walked up to the gas station and opened fire, killing Stevenson and injuring...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-year-old man shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A man with a gunshot wound checked into a Baltimore emergency room shortly after midnight on Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police responded to the hospital at around 12:10 am after they were alerted to the gunshot victim’s presence in the hospital. Once there, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The location of the shooting has not been determined at this time. The post 30-year-old man shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of man who died in police custody seeks $75 million in lawsuit against City of Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- The funeral program for Renardo Green talked about the Annapolis employee's "big heart" and said he will never be forgotten. Now, Green's children and widow are calling for accountability after his death in police protective custody. On Tuesday, they filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Annapolis and several first responders.In the lawsuit, they allege that the first responders negligently restrained Green face down after being called to his home for a disturbance in June 2021. The lawsuit is seeking more than 75 million dollars in compensation and retraining of police and paramedics to stop the practice."Because he was experiencing a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.The Lyft driver was not injured.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Jury convicts Angelo Harrod in killing of midshipman's mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Anne Arundel County jury on Tuesday convicted the man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. After two weeks of testimony, more than 100 exhibits, hours of videos and reams of forensic reports, data analysis and more, it took the jury less than four hours over two days to decide the defendant is guilty of murder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Father and Son Convicted of Theft for Operation of Ponzi Scheme Involving Family and Friends in Baltimore

Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the convictions of Eugene Fusting, 79, and Christopher Ian Fusting, 52, of Baltimore relating to their operation of a Ponzi-like investment scheme between 2012 and 2019. Eugene and Christopher Fusting were found guilty of Theft Scheme Over $100,000 and Conspiracy to Commit Theft Scheme Over $100,000 after pleading guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced both Eugene and Christopher Fusting to 30 years in prison, all of which were suspended. Eugene will serve 18-months of home detention and Christopher will serve 12-months of home detention. Judge Phinn also ordered the Fustings to serve 5 years of supervised probation and pay restitution in the amount of $808,745.00.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Rapist Captured By Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted rape and assault that took place early yesterday morning in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 3300 Block of Northwest D.C. Shortly before 2 am the suspect approached the victim. He displayed a handgun and after assaulting the victim, attempted a forced sex act with the victim. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. According to police, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with “Assault with The post D.C. Rapist Captured By Police appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people who have been killed in the city. 12/8/2022 – 2200 W. Patapsco Avenue – Corey Parker - 31-years-old 12/11/2022 – 3900 S. Hanover Street – Tremaine Thomas, Jr. - 26-years-old.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

'Justice Served' After Man Accused Of Killing Naval Academy Midshipman's Mother Found Guilty

A jury has found a man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother guilty on all charges after deliberating for around four hours, according to multiple reports. Angelo Harrod, 31, was convicted of killing Michelle Cummings, 57, after she was struck by a stray bullet in Annapolis while on the patio of the Graduate Hotel on June 29, 2021 shortly after she had dropped off her son at the nearby Naval Academy, the reports continue.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
427K+
Followers
62K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy