therealdeal.com
Auction houses hightail it out of Southampton
When the wealthy flocked to the Hamptons during the early months of the pandemic, auction houses followed. Those days are over and two of the companies are going once, going twice, gone. Christie’s and Phillips are both departing spaces they leased in the past few years in Southampton Village, 27East...
therealdeal.com
Movie producer’s Long Island mansion destroyed in blaze
Movie producer Oren Aviv’s $6.5 million Long Island mansion burned to the ground on Friday morning, NBC New York reported. No one was in the 9,500-square foot home at 144 Edge of Woods Road in Southampton when the fire erupted, the outlet reported. It took firefighters four hours to...
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
No weekends, not enough evenings—the long, frustrating process of visiting loved ones in Nassau’s jail
Visitors wait to enter Nassau County Correctional Center. There are only enough after-work visiting appointments for a third of the people held in the Nassau County Correctional Center. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
NBC New York
Family Gets Call of a Lifetime: Cat Missing 10 Years Found Alive on Long Island
You could say Mimi is feline lucky. The cat went missing 10 years ago on Long Island and despite her family's best efforts, she's been lost to them for the past decade. The Price family searched and searched -- putting up flyers around town and contacting local veterinarians -- but eventually they gave up hope of ever seeing their beloved cat again.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
2nd annual Polar Plunge in Suffolk County set to support great cause
Hundreds of brave souls battled the cold waters off Long Island on Sunday in support of a good cause.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
Hampton Bays Man Convicted Of Killing Romantic Rival On His Birthday Out Of Jealousy, DA Says
A Long Island man has been convicted of killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend. Suffolk County resident Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, was convicted of the murder of Marco Grisales of East Hampton on Nov. 11, 2020, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, who announced the conviction on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
Man wanted for assaulting person with metal pipe in Huntington Station
Police say the incident happened in front of 14-05 New York Ave. in October.
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds
ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s a legendary dessert we bet you’ll find only on Long Island
The Pizza Crumb pastry from Hummel Hummel Bakery in E. Northport has been around for generations — but this Long Island treat is one that you might want to get to know, and fast. To start, the extent of the relationship between a Pizza Crumb and a pizza pie...
Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney today announced the indictments of 18 people in gang-related incidents across Long Island, including people allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River and the shooting that occurred outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Tierney said the...
20-Year-Old From Babylon Injured, 4 Killed In Fiery Maine Crash
Hundreds of students of Maine Maritime Academy gathered over the weekend to honor four of their classmates who were killed in an early morning crash in eastern Maine on Saturday, Dec. 10, that left a Long Island resident seriously injured, reports said. Paramedics rushed the driver, Joshua Gon…
LI woman, 22, seriously injured in out-of-control Corvette crash
A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a Corvette crash on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
Man Struck, Killed While Walking On Long Island Street
A man has died after being struck by a car while walking on a Long Island street.Emergency crews in Bay Shore were called at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck on Spur Drive North near Bentwood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.Investigators said …
3 Men Wanted For Stealing ATV, Motorcycle Parts In North Babylon, Police Say
Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property on Long Island. The men burglarized a shed and garage on a North Babylon residential property, located on Rutledge Avenue, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
27-Year-Old Middle Island Man Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle Stony Brook Crash, Police Say
A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.The crash happened in Stony Brook at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.A Middle Island man was driving a 2009 Mercedes-Benz in the left lane of northbound Nicol…
